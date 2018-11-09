news

This year, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show returned to New York City after two years abroad.

The high-profile event, which was filmed on Thursday, airs Sunday, December 2, at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC. Viewers can also steam the show on ABC's website and app or watch it via their Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV subscriptions.

As usual, the lineup for this year's show included some of the world's most famous models, as well as 18 newcomers to the event, who turned heads in over 90 different looks.

Ten of the brand's 14 Angels — models who have special contracts with Victoria's Secret — also graced the lingerie brand's runway

Learn more about the 60 models who walked in the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show below.

Winnie Harlow walked in the show for the first time this year.

Speaking to Vogue, the 24-year-old Canadian model said she wants to promote body positivity on the lingerie brand's runway.

"Representation is so important, and I want to [stand for] all women," she told Vogue. "Every single woman."

Kelsey Merritt also made her first appearance on the Victoria's Secret runway.

The model made history as the first Filipino woman to walk the show. In a post on Instagram, Merritt, 22, called the opportunity an "honor" and "dream come true."

Newcomer Iesha Hodges was discovered at the age of 18 after winning a modeling competition.

The 23-year-old Brooklyn native is currently signed with One Management and has modeled for everyone from Christian Cowan to Dior.

Runway regular Willow Hand was also cast for the first time this year.

On Instagram, the 19-year-old Florida native said getting cast in the lingerie brand's runway event has been her dream since she was a young girl.

First-timer Sofie Grace Rovenstine is the reigning Miss Teen Tennessee USA.

Rovenstine modeled throughout high school and was signed with IMG worldwide, according to her profile on the Miss Teen USA website.

Newcomer Duckie Thot modeled a colorful ensemble on the runway.

Thot, 23, was named L'Oréal Paris' newest ambassador in late September and is the face of several Fenty Beauty campaigns.

Alannah Walton said getting cast in the show has been her "proudest and greatest achievement yet."

The Australian model, 18, thanked her parents on social media for their support.

One of the youngest models in this year's show, the Sydney native was discovered at the age of 15 when IMG Models found her on Instagram.

Josie Canseco, another first-timer, is a runway regular for evening-wear designer Sherri Hill.

The daughter of former Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco, Josie has walked in shows for Kith, Moschino, and more.

Newcomer Yasmin Wijnaldum kicked off her modeling career with a Prada campaign at the age of 17.

The Dutch model, now 20, has walked runways for Chanel, Dsquared2, Givenchy, and more. She's currently signed with The Society Management and Elite Worldwide.

Maia Cotton, an NYC-based model from New Zealand, made her first appearance at the show this year.

The 19-year-old is represented by The Lions, Titanium Management, 62 Management, and Chic Management.

British model Cheyenne Maya Carty hit the Victoria's Secret runway for the first time as well.

According to a 2014 interview with Models.com, Carty was discovered in 2013 while "casually rollerskating" in London's Victoria Park. Her first job was for the launch of Rihanna's River Island fall 2013 collection.

Carty was joined by fellow UK native Sadie Newman, also a newcomer to the event.

Newman, 24, is signed with Women/360 Model Management and Innovative Artists. She's appeared in campaigns for Victoria's Secret and Balenciaga.

Sabah Koj made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut this year.

Born in South Sudan, Koj moved to Australia when she was 7 and is currently based in Melbourne. In 2016, the model made history as the first African model to open a fashion show in Australia at the Georgia Alice runway during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.

Newcomer Mayowa Nicholas showed off a bright yellow look.

The Nigerian model, 20, was cast in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for the first time in 2017 but could not make it to last year's show in Shanghai, China, after she was reportedly denied a visa to travel to the country.

This was Lorena Rae's first appearance in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show as well.

Hailing from Germany, the 24-year-old is represented by Promod Model Agency and has appeared in campaigns for Versace and Hugo Boss.

Isilda Moreira, also a first-timer, was discovered at the age of 14 during a vacation to London.

Born and raised in Portugal, Moreira, now 19, made her Paris Fashion Week debut early last year, walking in Loewe and Moncler's fall/winter 2017 shows.

Netherlands native Myrthe Bolt walked the show for the first time in a sporty ensemble by Pink.

Since she signed with Next Management in 2016, Bolt, 19, has appeared in shows for Miu Miu, Topshop, and Versace, to name a few.

Newcomer Mélie Tiacoh said she's honored to represent the Ivory Coast and diversity on the runway.

Born in Paris, Mélie Tiacoh was raised in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, and is currently signed with Next Management.

Chinese model Sui He returned to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for the eighth time.

At the age of 17, He was discovered after she won a modeling competition in China. Now 28, the model has been featured in every show since 2011.

Grace Bol, who was cast for the first time last year, walked in the show again.

Discovered at a shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri, when she was just 19, Bol is now a runway veteran at fashion weeks around the world.

Herieth Paul, who was cast for the third time this year, modeled a lace bralette on the runway.

The 22-year-old Tanzanian model made her first appearance in the show in 2016.

This was also Alanna Arrington's third time getting cast.

Arrington was cast in the show for the first time in 2016. That same year, the Iowa native opened Altuzarra's Fall 2016 show during New York Fashion Week in February.

Leomie Anderson, who has walked in every show since 2015, made her fourth appearance in the event.

The 25-year-old British model rose to fame after starring in the reality-TV show "The Model Agency" in 2011.

Returning for her sixth show, Cindy Bruna said getting cast in the famous event "changed her life."

"I feel so blessed and forever grateful to this amazing family," the French model, 23, wrote on Instagram.

Bruna is known for being the first female model of color to walk exclusively for Calvin Klein.

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show veteran Barbara Fialho returned for the seventh time.

In 2012, Fialho was hired to be the event's "fit model" — someone who is used to check how a garment looks and fits on a real person — and has walked in every show since then.

Maggie Laine, who hails from the state of Georgia, returned for her third show.

"This feeling will never get old," the model, 21, wrote on Instagram after confirming she'd been cast. Laine started her career after getting discovered on Facebook.

This was also the third time Georgia Fowler got cast.

The 26-year-old New Zealand native auditioned five times before getting cast in the runway event in 2016.

Liu Wen returned to the runway for the seventh time.

In 2009, Wen became the first East Asian woman to walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The model, 30, was also the first Chinese woman to grace American Vogue's cover and the first Asian to make Forbes' list of highest-paid supermodels.

Australian model Shanina Shaik made her fifth appearance in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this year.

Shaik, who was cast for the first time in 2011, also walked in the lingerie brand's 2012, 2014, and 2015 shows.

Swedish-Australian model Kelly Gale graced the runway for the fifth time as well.

After getting cast for the first time in 2013, Gale walked in the lingerie brand's 2014 and 2016 shows.

After getting cast for the first time in 2017, Estelle Chen walked in the show again.

Born and raised in France, Chen was discovered in Paris at the age of 14 and has walked on runways for Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, and Elie Saab, to name a few.

Gizele Oliveira, who was also a newcomer to the event in 2017, wore one of the biggest wings in this year's show.

The Brazilian model made her debut on the Victoria's Secret runway last year alongside close friend Bruna Lirio.

Norwegian model Frida Aasen hit the runway for the second time this year as well.

The 23-year-old model has also walked on runways for Prada, Tory Burch, and Louis Vuitton.

Missouri native Devon Windsor returned for her sixth show.

The model, 24, joined the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for the first time in 2013.

After a four-year break, Toni Garrn made her comeback to the Victoria's Secret runway.

The German model, 26, was cast for the first time in 2011, after which she walked in the lingerie brand's 2012 and 2013 shows as well.

British model Alexina Graham hit the runway for the second year in a row.

Graham's career launched back in 2008 when she was named the runner-up in Ford Model's Supermodel of the World competition.

This was Lameka Fox's third appearance in the show.

The 20-year-old was signed by IMG Models in 2015 after winning a social media competition.

Back for the third year in a row, Jourdana Phillips said she feels "so alive" on the Victoria's Secret runway because she can be "100%" herself.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the 27-year-old said she didn't get her first big break in the modeling industry until she was 25 and encouraged her followers to believe in their dreams.

Explaining why she loves the show, Phillips wrote: "You can be sexy, laugh, sing, cry, fall, dance, [or] whatever [on the runway] because it's not about being perfect, it's about letting the real you shine for the world to see."

Barbara Palvin, who was cast for the first time in 2012, returned for her second show this year.

Hailing from Hungary, Palvin has walked on runways for some of the biggest names in fashion including Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, Jeremy Scott, Vivienne Westwood, and more.

After making her debut in 2016, Megan Williams walked in her third show for the lingerie brand.

Williams, 24, was discovered while she was eating at a McDonald's and has walked on runways for Kith, Giorgio Armani, and Ralph & Russo, to name a few.

Like Williams, Zuri Tibby hit the runway for the third time.

In 2016, the model became the face of Victoria's Secret Pink after getting discovered in a mall in Florida.

A newcomer in 2017, Nadine Leopold returned for her second appearance.

Leopold, 24, has appeared in cover and editorial shoots for Marie Claire UK, German and French Glamour, and Cosmopolitan.

This was Aiden Curtiss' second time walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show as well.

Curtiss also works as a DJ and music producer. The young model appeared in the show for the first time in 2017 at the age of 19.

Grace Elizabeth returned for her third show.

The Florida native debuted on the lingerie brand's runway in 2016. Now 21, the model was named the new face of Estée Lauder earlier this year.

This was Ming Xi's sixth appearance on the Victoria's Secret runway.

The Chinese model, 29, was cast in the show for the first time in 2013. Xi has walked runways for some of the biggest names in fashion including Givenchy, Balmain, Louis Vuitton, Alexander Wang, and more.

Bella Hadid appeared in the show for the third year in a row.

"I'm so grateful to be a part of the show again, feeling happier and healthier than ever," Bella wrote on Instagram.

Bella was joined by her older sister, Gigi.

The older Hadid sister was also cast in last year's show but announced a few days prior to the event that she wouldn't "be able to make it."

The news came amid reports that four other models had been denied visas to travel to China. However, neither Gigi nor Victoria's Secret ever specified why the model's plans changed.

Kendall Jenner returned to the Victoria's Secret runway this year.

The reality TV star, who previously walked in the brand's 2015 and 2016 shows, was noticeably absent from the lineup for the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

At the time, "Kardashian family sources" told TMZ that the model had signed a non-compete clause for her contract with La Perla, an Italian luxury lingerie brand.

Victoria's Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo made her comeback as well.

Prior to her break from the Victoria's Secret runway, Prinsloo had been cast in the show for nine consecutive years, from 2007 to 2015. She also opened two of those shows back-to-back, in 2014 and 2015.

Elsa Hosk, another Angel, wore the brand's coveted Fantasy Bra.

The 2018 Fantasy Bra is made of 2,100 Atelier Swarovski-created diamonds and features a balconette design with thin spaghetti straps.

This was Angel Lais Ribeiro's eighth appearance in the event.

An Angel since 2015, the Brazilian model was selected to wear the brand's Fantasy Bra in 2017.

Also returning for her eighth show, Angel Martha Hunt wore "wings" that looked like they were made out of a puffer coat.

Hunt, who has been an Angel since 2013, was cast in the show for the first time in 2011.

Angel Jasmine Tookes, who wore the Fantasy Bra in 2016, graced the runway again.

Hailing from California, the model has been an Angel since 2015.

Angel Josephine Skriver hit the runway for the sixth time.

In an Instagram post, the Danish model said she had "butterflies in [her] stomach" ahead of her fittings for this year's runway event. Skriver was cast for the first time in 2013 and became an Angel in 2016.

This was Angel Romee Strijd fifth appearance in the event.

The Dutch model made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut in 2014.

Angel Sara Sampaio showed off celestial boots and star-shaped "wings."

Sampaio debuted on the Victoria's Secret runway in 2013 and returned for her sixth show this year.

Angel Stella Maxwell was cast for the fifth time this year.

Hailing from Belgium, the model was cast for the first time in 2014 and became an Angel the following year.

Angel Taylor Hill walked for the fifth time, too.

The Illinois native was made an Angel at the age of 19 in 2015.

The longest-serving Victoria's Secret model ever, Angel Adriana Lima returned for her 19th show.

This year's show was reportedly Lima's final one. The model, who was photographed looking tearful on the runway, thanked Victoria's Secret and fans in a heartfelt Instagram post ahead of the show.

Another seasoned veteran of the show, Angel Candice Swanepoel hit the runway for the 11th time.

The South African model has been an Angel since 2010.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs Sunday, December 2, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Find out more about how to watch the show here.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.