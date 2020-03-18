On March 17 each year, Ireland celebrates its National Day - St Patrick’s Day.

With the deadly coronavirus in Kenyan soil, this year's celebrations were muted but the organisers still managed to do something special and heart warming to light up 'the city in the sun'.

It's a fact that Coronavirus (Covid-19) has disrupted everyday life across the globe from countries declaring shutdown, flight cancellations, travel plans suspended, events and meetings indefinitely postponed to members of public asked to stay at home as others are quarantined.

Egypt, for instance, which reported the first case of coronavirus in Africa has placed over 300 families under quarantine in a Delta village to stem the spread of the deadly virus after two deaths were recorded this month originating from the area.

Some 3,078km away in Nairobi, Kenya which is also having its fair share of Covid-19 cases and incidents, an international event marked across the globe became the latest victim of the virus which has so far claimed more than 7,500 lives and infected 184,976 people globally, according to the WHO.

On March 17 each year, Ireland celebrates its National Day - St Patrick’s Day. It’s a global celebration for all those of Irish descent and affinity throughout the world, with some 70 million people claiming Irish heritage worldwide.

With the deadly coronavirus in Kenyan soil, this year’s celebrations were muted and postponed, following social distancing and other preventive measures aimed at stopping Covid-19 dead on its tracks.

However, despite the dark clouds hanging over Nairobi the organisers still went out of their way to do something special and heart warming to light up ‘the city in the sun’.

Nyati the Buffalo was unveiled as part of this year’s Greening the Big Five and raise awareness of much-needed conservation efforts of the #BigFive. This initiative of the Embassy of Ireland, Kenya began in 2016, partnering the Embassy with key stakeholders in an effort to bring attention to conservation efforts in protecting endangered wildlife in Kenya.

Nyati was constructed out of over 2000 recycled Tusker beer glass bottles by the skilled artisans and Greened in time for St Patrick ’s Day! (IrlEmbKenya)

In collaboration with East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL), and Kitengela Hot Glass, Nyati was constructed out of over 2000 recycled Tusker beer glass bottles by the skilled artisans and Greened in time for St Patrick ’s Day!