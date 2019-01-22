According to the initiative, these young Africans have been recognised to be the most the most promising entrepreneurial engineers from across sub-Saharan Africa working to accelerate socio-economic development through business.

This was revealed after the initiative brought out a shortlist of sixteen Africans.

These sixteen shortlisted members received comprehensive business training and mentoring from high profile, experienced engineers and business development experts to develop business plans and market their innovations.

The winner of the prize will receive $32,000 (£25,000).

These are the five most innovative entrepreneurs according to the Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation

• Beth Koigi

Beth is a 27-year-old native of Kenya. She is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Majik Water, a water system that harvests moisture from the air and converts it to affordable, clean drinking water for off-grid communities. The first prototype harvests 10 litres of water in 24 hours in relative humidity of 55%. It uses solar thermal energy and sponge-like desiccant materials that make it possible to get water at a low cost, in energy efficient way in low humidity levels, making it possible to ”create” water during droughts or emergencies.

• Neo Hunter

Neo Hunter is a South African. He is the founder of Technovera, a technology-enabled service that allows people with chronic conditions to collect their repeat medication in just a few minutes as opposed to waiting several hours in long queues.

• Anne K. Rweyora

Anne K. Rweyora is the co-founder of Smart Havens Africa. She comes from Uganda. Her company builds houses in areas where homes are predominantly owned by wealthier landlords. The homes are then given out to women on a rent-to-own scheme that would take effect over a period of five years.

• Muzalema Mwanza

Muzalema Mwanza is a member of the Zambia Association of Women in Construction (ZAWIC), a national NGO where she champions the interests of Small and Medium Scale women contractors in the construction industry by building and improving their critical skills, knowledge base. She is the founder of Safe Motherhood Alliance, an organization that produces low-cost delivery kits for expectant mothers.

• Chukwunonso Arinze

Chukwunonso Arinze is a 25 years old Nigerian. He is the brain behind the creation of KAOSHI, a peer to peer money swap mobile solution that connects money senders across the globe, thereby circumventing banks and the need to send money across borders.