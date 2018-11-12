Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton reunited to honor veterans on Remembrance Day in coordinating coats

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Kate Middleton re-wore a classic coatdress by Catherine Walker, while Meghan Markle opted for a navy double-breasted jacket with a matching skirt.

Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton attended an event honoring veterans for Remembrance Day. play

Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton attended an event honoring veterans for Remembrance Day.

(WPA Pool/Getty Images)

  • Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton wore coordinating coats for a Remembrance Day service at Westminster Abbey on Sunday.
  • Middleton re-wore a classic green coatdress by Catherine Walker.
  • Markle wore a double-breasted navy blue jacket with a matching skirt for a similar silhouette.

Coatdresses seem to be a staple in every royal woman's wardrobe. The queen has a variety of them in easy-to-spot neon colors, and Kate Middleton has developed quite a collection over the years.

On Sunday, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry reunited to honor veterans for a Remembrance Day's Centenary service at Westminster Abbey, which marked the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I. Princes William and Harry arrived in shades of blue, while Middleton and her sister-in-law Meghan Markle coordinated in coats that showed off their slightly different approaches to royal style.

Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton were perfectly coordinated. play

Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton were perfectly coordinated.

(WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Middleton opted to recycle a green coatdress by Catherine Walker, which she paired with black heels and a matching headpiece by Jane Taylor.

Kate Middleton wore a classic coatdress. play

Kate Middleton wore a classic coatdress.

(Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Middleton first wore this coatdress during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in March 2017. The Duchess of Cambridge has made a habit of re-wearing her favorite pieces, oftentimes with new accessories or hairstyles to add a new spin to the look.

Read more: 35 stunning looks Kate Middleton repeats again and again

The Duchess of Cambridge debuted this coat over a year ago. play

The Duchess of Cambridge debuted this coat over a year ago.

(WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Markle took a different approach to the coatdress silhouette by pairing a double-breasted belted navy blue jacket with a matching skirt. Her jacket also featured an open, slightly off-the-shoulder neckline that is quickly becoming a staple in her wardrobe.

Read more: Meghan Markle keeps wearing dresses with the same neckline — and it's quickly becoming one of her signature looks

She paired the look with navy pumps by Aquazzura.

Meghan Markle opted for a jacket and skirt. play

Meghan Markle opted for a jacket and skirt.

(Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Both ensembles seemed to show each duchess' unique sense of style.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

