Meghan Markle opted for a casual-chic look during the Invictus Games on Saturday.

She went with a garnet wrap jacket by Australian brand Scanlan Theodore and a pair of black jeans.

Markle also helped hand out the medals for the Wheelchair Basketball Gold Metal Match.

Meghan Markle is currently on her first official royal tour, and she's been wearing some of her most memorable looks since becoming a duchess in May. Markle has mostly worn elegant designer dresses since starting the tour earlier in October, but she went with a more casual-chic look for the Invictus Games in Sydney on Saturday.

The duchess wore a $550 garnet wrap jacket by Australian brand Scanlan Theodore, which she paired with black jeans and some $395 black pumps by Sarah Flint. Prince Harry was at her side in a black polo and grey slacks.

It's quite a casual yet elegant look for the duchess compared to her recent cape dress and ball gown, and yet another example of her early maternity style.