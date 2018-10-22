news

Meghan Markle has rocked one casual look after another on the Australian leg of her autumn royal tour with Prince Harry.

On Monday, the duke and duchess greeted royal fans during a walk around Fraser Island in Queensland, Australia. For the occasion, Markle wore a $218 maxi dress from Reformation, an eco-friendly clothing brand known for its sustainable practices.

The gray and white striped number, which features a thigh-high slit, was a departure from Markle's signature belted designer dresses and pantsuits.

The duchess paired the flowy summer dress with $188 sunglasses by Karen Walker, a designer from New Zealand, and brown Sarah Flint sandals that retail for $245.

Markle, who is due to give birth to the couple's first child in spring 2019, has worn clothing from eco-conscious brands several times during the royal tour so far. According to Kensington Palace, the tour's program is focused on environmental and conservation efforts in Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, and Tonga.

On Tuesday, the duchess wore a pair of black flats by Rothy's to board a boat to the Sydney Opera House. The sustainable shoes, which retail for $145, are made out of post-consumer recycled water bottles and recyclable, carbon-free rubber.

Over the weekend, Markle boarded another boat to watch the Invictus Games sailing final. This time, she paired a sporty windbreaker with white sneakers from French brand, Veja.

According to the company's website, Veja says it makes environmentally-friendly sneakers out of "raw materials sourced from organic farming and ecological agriculture."

In fact, the duchess has been sporting sustainable fashion even before she became a royal. In January, five months before she married Prince Harry in May, Markle wore black skinny jeans from Welsh brand, Hiut Denim, during an official visit to Cardiff with her then-fiancé.

According to Hiut's website, the company only produces 100 pairs of jeans a week, offers free repairs for life, and advocates not washing your jeans for six months after purchase.

Markle paired the Hiut jeans with an off-the-shoulder wool top by Theory. According to the company's website, the brand aims to make "modern, luxurious, and sustainable clothing" and uses ethically-sourced wool that is woven by "pioneers of renewable manufacturing in Italy."

