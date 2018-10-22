Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle Meghan Markle ditched her usual royal style for a summer dress with a thigh-high slit from an eco-friendly brand

  • Published: , Refreshed:

On a visit to Australia's Fraser Island, Meghan Markle wore a dress from Reformation, a clothing brand known for its sustainable practices.

The duchess just wore one of her most casual looks yet. play

The duchess just wore one of her most casual looks yet.

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Subscribe to BI newsletter
Join over 10,000 others, get the latest African business trends, profile and news straight to your inbox.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive BI newsletter.

  • On Monday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry greeted royal fans during a walk around Fraser Island in Queensland, Australia.
  • For the occasion, the duchess wore a maxi dress from Reformation, an eco-friendly clothing brand known for its sustainable practices.
  • The flowy number, which features a thigh-high slit, was a departure from Markle's signature belted designer dresses and pantsuits.
  • Markle, who has worn clothing from eco-conscious brands several times during the royal tour so far, has sported sustainable fashion for a while now.

Meghan Markle has rocked one casual look after another on the Australian leg of her autumn royal tour with Prince Harry.

On Monday, the duke and duchess greeted royal fans during a walk around Fraser Island in Queensland, Australia. For the occasion, Markle wore a $218 maxi dress from Reformation, an eco-friendly clothing brand known for its sustainable practices.

The gray and white striped number, which features a thigh-high slit, was a departure from Markle's signature belted designer dresses and pantsuits.

Harry and Markle held hands as usual. play

Harry and Markle held hands as usual.

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The duchess paired the flowy summer dress with $188 sunglasses by Karen Walker, a designer from New Zealand, and brown Sarah Flint sandals that retail for $245.

The duchess wore her signature casual bun. play

The duchess wore her signature casual bun.

(Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/Getty Images)

Markle, who is due to give birth to the couple's first child in spring 2019, has worn clothing from eco-conscious brands several times during the royal tour so far. According to Kensington Palace, the tour's program is focused on environmental and conservation efforts in Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, and Tonga.

On Tuesday, the duchess wore a pair of black flats by Rothy's to board a boat to the Sydney Opera House. The sustainable shoes, which retail for $145, are made out of post-consumer recycled water bottles and recyclable, carbon-free rubber.

Markle paired the flats with a white midi dress and khaki trench coat. play

Markle paired the flats with a white midi dress and khaki trench coat.

(Pool/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Markle boarded another boat to watch the Invictus Games sailing final. This time, she paired a sporty windbreaker with white sneakers from French brand, Veja.

According to the company's website, Veja says it makes environmentally-friendly sneakers out of "raw materials sourced from organic farming and ecological agriculture."

The Veja sneakers retail for $120. play

The Veja sneakers retail for $120.

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

In fact, the duchess has been sporting sustainable fashion even before she became a royal. In January, five months before she married Prince Harry in May, Markle wore black skinny jeans from Welsh brand, Hiut Denim, during an official visit to Cardiff with her then-fiancé.

According to Hiut's website, the company only produces 100 pairs of jeans a week, offers free repairs for life, and advocates not washing your jeans for six months after purchase.

The duchess accessorized with a green handbag. play

The duchess accessorized with a green handbag.

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Markle paired the Hiut jeans with an off-the-shoulder wool top by Theory. According to the company's website, the brand aims to make "modern, luxurious, and sustainable clothing" and uses ethically-sourced wool that is woven by "pioneers of renewable manufacturing in Italy."

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
2 Lifestyle The 10 richest people in Africa and where their billions...bullet
3 Lifestyle The Mountain from 'Game of Thrones' has married his...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Ryan Gosling appeared on "Young Hercules."
Lifestyle 18 spin-off TV shows that star kids
The internet is loving this mom's photo.
Lifestyle A mom of triplets shared a photo of her postpartum body on Instagram, and her followers love her honesty
Solo cups are so American.
Lifestyle 14 common American things that surprise people from other countries
Here are some audiobook recommendations from Reddit users.
Lifestyle 16 of the best audiobooks of all time
X
Advertisement