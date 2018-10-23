Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle Meghan Markle has arrived in Fiji, despite medical advice saying pregnant women shouldn't go because of Zika

  Published: , Refreshed:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in Fiji on their royal tour and will also visit Tonga. Pregnant women are advised to avoid the countries as Zika can affect babies' development.

  • Meghan Markle has arrived in Fiji as part of her royal tour, despite medical advice saying that pregnant women should avoid the area due to the risk of the Zika virus.
  • Markle will also visit Tonga, which is also considered a Zika-prone country.
  • Zika can affect the development of babies in the womb.
  • Palace sources say Markle is aware of the risks, and decided to carry on with the visit. It isn't clear what kind of medical advice she may have taken.

Meghan Markle on Tuesday began the portion of her royal tour that brings her to countries at risk of the Zika virus, even though she is pregnant and medical advice tells expectant mothers to avoid such areas.

Markle announced her pregnancy with Prince Harry last week when they arrived for the first stop of their 16-day royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga.

The couple arrived in Fiji on Tuesday and will travel to Tonga on Thursday. These two countries are prone to the Zika virus.

Pregnant women are given special advice to avoid Zika areas because it can affect the development of an unborn child.

The UK's National Health Service (NHS) says that pregnant women should avoid traveling to areas with a "moderate" risk of catching the Zika virus, a category which includes Tonga and Fiji. The guidelines say that pregnant women should "consider postponing non-essential travel to areas until after pregnancy."

Meghan Markle, who is a few weeks into her pregnancy, held her stomach as she arrived for a state dinner in Suva, Fiji, on Tuesday. play

Meghan Markle, who is a few weeks into her pregnancy, held her stomach as she arrived for a state dinner in Suva, Fiji, on Tuesday.

(Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images)

Zika comes with a potential birth defect called microcephaly — when babies are born with abnormally small heads and abnormal brain developments.

INSIDER understands that the issue was considered by Kensington Palace, but ultimately did not affect the itinerary.

Palace sources did not go into detail on how they made the decision.

While in Fiji, the couple will attend traditional ceremonies, meet war veterans, and visit programs dedicated to the environment and women's' empowerment.

The couple are expecting their first child in Spring 2019.

