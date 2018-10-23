Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle Meghan Markle has been cradling her baby bump on the royal tour, and people are loving it

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted cradling her baby bump for a second time at a state banquet hosted by the President of Fiji.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for the State dinner on October 23, 2018 in Suva, Fiji. play

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for the State dinner on October 23, 2018 in Suva, Fiji.

(Ian Vogler / Pool / Getty Images)

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Fiji for the second leg of their royal tour of the British Commonwealth.
  • The Duchess of Sussex was spotted cradling her baby bump for a second time at a state banquet hosted by the President of Fiji.
  • Fans can't get enough of Meghan's maternal instincts.
  • Meghan and Harry's visit to Fiji is the first made by any member of the royal family since a military coup in 2006.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and her baby bump have all touched down in Fiji for the second leg of their 16-day royal tour.

The couple attended a grand welcoming ceremony on the Pacific archipelago, followed by a state dinner hosted by the President of Fiji. It was Meghan's first state dinner since becoming a royal, Evening Standard reports.

For the black-tie event, the duchess wore a bright blue Ginkgo Cape Dress, which is on sale for £1,095 ($1,420).

The caped dress clung tightly to Meghan's baby bump, which she was seen cradling gently.

Meghan Markle, who is a few weeks into her pregnancy, held her stomach as she arrived for a state dinner in Suva, Fiji, on Tuesday. play

Meghan Markle, who is a few weeks into her pregnancy, held her stomach as she arrived for a state dinner in Suva, Fiji, on Tuesday.

(Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images)

It's not the first time Meghan's baby bump has melted hearts on the royal tour — on Monday, the duke and duchess took a stroll around Fraser Island in Queensland, Australia.

Meghan wore a casual maxi dress with a thigh slit, but kept one hand on her baby bump at all times.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk along the picturesque Kingfisher Bay Jetty on October 22, 2018 in Fraser Island, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. play

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk along the picturesque Kingfisher Bay Jetty on October 22, 2018 in Fraser Island, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

(Chris Jackson / Getty Images)

"The Duchess of Sussex craddling [sic] her baby bump made my day," one person wrote on Twitter.

"Is it weird that I'm obsessed with Meghan the Duchess of Sussex's baby bump?" wrote another.

Since starting the royal tour, Meghan — who is around four months pregnant — has cut back her schedule of engagements to rest, leaving Harry to attend some on his own.

Meghan and Harry's visit to Fiji is the first made by any member of the royal family since a military coup in 2006 saw its status as part of the British Commonwealth suspended.

The island nation was reinstated in 2014 following a democratic election.

The duke and duchess are now into their second week of the royal tour, which has seen them travel Australia and open the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded and recovering veterans and active service people created by Prince Harry.

The couple will next travel to Tonga before returning to Australia for the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games and then round off their tour in New Zealand.

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle The Mountain from 'Game of Thrones' has married his...bullet
2 Lifestyle The 10 richest people in Africa and where their billions...bullet
3 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Blake Lively has her own unique style, but some of her looks give "Gossip Girl" fans some Serena van der Woodsen vibes.
Lifestyle 16 times Blake Lively's style channeled Serena van der Woodsen
As the mining operations have expanded, they have moved closer and closer to the villages. In many cases, the mining has caused the ground beneath houses to collapse.
Lifestyle A photographer spent years exploring India's apocalyptic 'capital of coal' and returned with unreal photos
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended a welcome ceremony in Suva, Fiji, on Tuesday.
Lifestyle Meghan Markle has arrived in Fiji, despite medical advice saying pregnant women shouldn't go because of Zika
engaged engagement couple hands
Lifestyle The length of your fingers could indicate your sexual orientation, according to new research
X
Advertisement