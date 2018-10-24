news

Meghan Markle opened up about her college days during a recent visit to a university as part of her ongoing royal tour with Prince Harry.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex gave a three-minute speech to students and staff at the University of the South Pacific (USP) in Suva, Fiji.

"Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive the education they want, but more importantly the education they have the right to receive," the duchess said.

She continued: "When girls are given the right tools to succeed, they can create incredible futures, not only for themselves but for all of those around them."

The duchess, who graduated from Northwestern University in 2003 with a double major in theater and international studies, also addressed the challenges of affording higher education "for many people around the world," herself included.

Speaking about her time at Northwestern, Markle said it was only through scholarships, financial aid, and work-study programs — where her "earnings from a job on campus went directly towards [her] tuition" — that she was able to attend college.

"And, without question, it was worth every effort," she added.

The duchess ended her speech wishing students at USP the "best of luck" in their studies and work. Markle also announced that The Association of Commonwealth Universities, one of Queen Elizabeth II's patronages, will award two new grants to USP and Fiji National University to fund workshops empowering female staff members at both colleges.

"[T]here is always scope to offer more opportunities to the next generation of young adults, and specifically to young women," Markle said.

You can watch the duchess' full speech below, as captured and shared by 7 News Sydney on Twitter.

