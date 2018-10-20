news

While visiting Australia on a royal tour, Meghan Markle opened up about her pregnancy.

She told a local resident that her pregnancy feels like jet lag and that she was up at 4:30 a.m. doing yoga because she couldn't sleep.

It turns out, prenatal yoga might be beneficial to both baby and mother.

Pregnancy can take a lot out of you — especially in the first trimester. Just ask royal new-mom-to-be Meghan Markle.

While visiting Australia for a royal tour, Markle and Prince Harry talked to members of OneWave, an awareness group for mental health and wellbeing at South Bondi Beach in Sydney.

Charlotte Waverley, a group participant, told Sky News that she spoke with Markle about her pregnancy.

"Meghan told me that pregnancy was like having jet lag. She said she was up at 4:30 a.m. this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn't sleep."

It's common for pregnant people to have difficulty sleeping play

Long story short, growing a baby is not easy and comes with a lot of side effects, one being difficulty sleeping.

According to Healthline, insomnia at night during early pregnancy is entirely normal, even if you're exhausted all day.

Plus, given the time difference between the UK and Australia, it makes sense she might be going through some jet lag symptoms.

It turns out that prenatal yoga is a great way to get a good night's sleep

According to the Mayo Clinic, the benefits of prenatal yoga, in particular, are plentiful for both mother and baby. They include improved sleep, reduced stress, decreased lower back pain and nausea — basically, many of the things people dread about pregnancy.

Meghan Markle has spoken in the past about her love of yoga — which apparently runs in the family.

She told Best Health magazine, "Yoga is my thing. My mom is a yoga instructor, and I started doing mommy-and-me yoga with her when I was seven. I was very resistant as a kid, but she said, 'Flower, you will find your practice – just give it time.' In college, I started doing it more regularly."

