Lifestyle Meghan Markle said the Queen helped her choose her diamond and platinum wedding tiara, and bent the rules to let her bring Prince Harry too

Markle chose a platinum tiara with ten diamonds, originally made in the 1930s for Queen Mary. The Queen helped her choose it at Buckingham Palace.

Meghan Tiara royal wedding tiara Queen Mary play

Meghan Tiara royal wedding tiara Queen Mary

(Getty Images)

  • Meghan Markle's wedding outfit has gone on display at Windsor Castle.
  • The exhibition includes an audio recording of Meghan discussing how the outfit came together.
  • She recalled meeting Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace and choosing a platinum-and-diamond Art Deco tiara.
  • Prince Harry went along even though, in his words, "I shouldn’t have really even been there."

Meghan Markle has talked about the "surreal" experience of choosing a diamond tiara to wear at her wedding with the personal help of Queen Elizabeth II.

She described selecting the piece at Buckingham Palace in the run-up to her wedding to Prince Harry in May, on which she gained the title Duchess of Sussex and formally joined the royal family.

Prince Harry also commented on the selection day, which he came along to even though, in his words, "I shouldn’t have really even been there".

She chose a platinum tiara inlaid with ten diamonds. The tiara was made in the 1930s for Queen Mary, the grandmother of Queen Elizabeth, and is known as the Queen Mary Bandeau.

She discussed the day she chose the item in a newly-released audio to accompany an exhibition of her wedding outfit at Windsor Castle, which opened Friday.

In the recording, cited by MailOnline, Meghan says:

"When it came to the tiara on the day, I was very fortunate to be able to choose this gorgeous Art Deco-style bandeau tiara.

"Harry and I had gone to Buckingham Palace to meet with Her Majesty the Queen to select one of the options that were there, which was an incredibly surreal day as you can imagine.

She praised the tiara for being "so clean and simple", which she said was the ideal complement for her Givenchy wedding dress.

Harry also spoke on the recording, describing the Queen Mary tiara as "the one that suited the best, the one that looked the best on you without question."

He added: "I shouldn’t have really even been there, but such an incredible loan by my grandmother, it was very sweet."

The exhibition at Windsor Castle opened while Meghan and Harry were on the other side of the world, attending the Invictus Games athletics event for wounded soldiers in Sydney, Australia.

