news

Meghan Markle was spotted sporting an elegant half-up, half-down hairdo with plenty of volume while visiting MacArthur Girls High School in Sydney, Australia on Friday.

The visit was part of her and Prince Harry's royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand.

The pouf at the crown of Markle's head is a departure from her usual casual bun and loose curls.

So far, on her royal visit to Australia with husband Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has baked her own banana bread to visit a local farm and kicked off her wedges on the beach for a meeting with OneWave, a nonprofit surf community focused on raising awareness of mental health issues.

Throughout the couple's tour, Markle has subtly experimented with her style, and now her hair.

On Friday, during a visit to MacArthur Girls High School in Sydney, Markle was spotted sporting an elegant, brand-new hairdo: a half-up, half-down style that's heavy on volume at the crown of her head.

Markle's voluminous 'do is a departure from her casual bun or loose curls. She may have even been wearing a Bump-It, as a Glamour article suggests.

The half-up style can be hard to pull off without looking like you're going to prom, but Markle manages to make it look easy.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.