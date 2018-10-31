Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle Meghan Markle spotted a fan she used to message on Instagram during her royal tour, and gave her a hug

  Published:

Meghan saw Hannah Sergel, 20, and gave her a hug. Sergel said New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sent her a photo of the moment Meghan recognized her.

  • During her tour of New Zealand, Meghan Markle met a fan that she used to message on Instagram and encourage to be herself.
  • Meghan hurried towards Hannah Sergel, 20, and gave her a hug in Auckland on Tuesday.
  • Sergel said that New Zealand's Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, messaged her a photo of the moment Meghan spotted her in the crowd.
  • Sergel said that she and Meghan would message when Meghan was an actress and still had her own social media accounts.

Meghan Markle spotted a young fan that she used to message on Instagram in the crowd on her royal tour in New Zealand.

The Duchess of Sussex saw Hannah Sergel, 20, in the crowd on Tuesday, holding a sign that said: "It's Hannah from Instagram."

She exclaimed "Oh my god!" and rushed towards Sergel, giving her a hug.

Meghan deleted all of her social media when she joined the royal family. But Sergel said that they messaged on Instagram before that, when Meghan was an actress. Sergel said Meghan used to encourage her to work hard and do well at university.

Sergel told New Zealand's News Now 1 that Meghan "would tell me to do well at university and encourage me to be myself."

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced off in a rubber boot throwing contest — and Meghan's team triumphed

She shared an old video on Twitter that Meghan had addressed to her, where Meghan says "I hope I get to meet you soon."

Sergel gave Meghan a letter when they met on Tuesday, which was passed to Prince Harry for safekeeping.

Meghan could be seen holding the letter in photos later in the day.

Sergel said that Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand who was present when Sergel and Meghan met, sent her a photo of the moment that Meghan spotted her in the crowd.

Sergel told News Now 1: "She said 'Thank you for getting in touch,' and then she gave me a hug and said she would read my letter that I gave her."

The royals were in Auckland, New Zealand, last leg of their royal tour.

The royal couple has already visited Australia, Fiji, and Tonga. They return to the UK on Thursday.

