Lifestyle Meghan Markle took a break from designer clothes to wear a $56 maternity dress from ASOS

  • Published: , Refreshed:

While on the royal tour in New Zealand with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wore an affordable black dress from ASOS that cost only $56.

Meghan Markle recently wore a black dress that retails for less than $100. play

(Getty/Hagen Hopkins)

  • On Sunday, Meghan Markle arrived in Wellington wearing a fitted black dress.
  • The dress retails for $56 and is part of ASOS's maternity line.
  • This is one of her many elegant maternity looks on the current royal tour.

On the current royal tour, Meghan Markle has been wearing some very memorable maternity looks.

As she and Prince Harry visited Australia, Fiji and the Kingdom of Tonga, she turned heads with her vibrant dresses and daring silhouettes, including a bright blue dress and a patterned sheath with a thigh-high slit.

But, Markle kicked off the pair's final visit in New Zealand with one of her simplest looks thus far. The mom-to-be touched down in Wellington on Sunday wearing a black dress paired with a plaid Karen Walker trench.

She wore the piece for her first event of the day— a welcome ceremony and a wreath-laying observance at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior.

The dress retails for $56

The dress also comes in non-maternity sizes. play

(ASOS)

Many outlets quickly identified the dress was from ASOS.

The Maternity wiggle mini dress retails for $56, making it one of Markle's cheapest royal tour dresses thus far. The minimal black dress features fitted shoulder details and a subtle skirt pleat. The dress also comes in a non-maternity silhouette.

Markle completed the tailored look with Sarah Flint pumps in a tortoiseshell heel. Her signature bun highlighted a stunning pair of Maison Birks Muse drop earrings.

This isn't Markle's only look on the tour that is now out of stock

This eco-friendly dress is also sold out. play

(Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/Getty Images)

Like several of Markle's previously worn affordable garments, the dress is currently sold out.

The vertical-striped Reformation dress that Markle wore during this royal tour also quickly sold out.

With three days left in this royal tour, there are still plenty of maternity looks to keep an eye out for.

