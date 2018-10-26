Pulse.com.gh logo
Meghan Markle turned heads in an extravagant ballgown, and it's her most princess-like look to date

Meghan Markle wore an Oscar de la Renta gown with a billowing tulle skirt and an intricate bird design to the Australian Geographic Society Awards.

  • Meghan Markle wore an Oscar de la Renta ballgown to the Australian Geographic Society Awards on Friday.
  • The dress featured a billowing tulle skirt and sheer illusion neckline, and was a unique silhouette for the duchess.
  • The gown also featured bird embellishments by designer Sarah Esmoingt.

Just a few days after Kate Middleton had a Cinderella moment in a mermaid-style blue gown, her sister-in-law Meghan Markle attended the Australian Geographic Society Awards in a princess-like ensemble on Friday.

The duchess wore a ballgown from Oscar de la Renta's Pre-Fall 2018 collection that features a billowing tulle skirt and sheer illusion neckline. The dress had a unique silhouette that, up until now, we haven't seen the duchess wear.

The Daily Mail reports that the dress retails for £10,000 ($12,816 USD), and features black bird embellishments by designer Sarah Esmoingt. Markle also repurposed the $750 Aquazzura Deneuve Bow Pumps she's worn a few times before.

Markle has been switching up her typically minimalistic fashion during her current royal tour, and her early maternity style continues to be full of surprises.

Go to Pulse.com.gh

