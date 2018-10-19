Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle Meghan Markle visited a beach in Australia wearing $120 wedges, a type of shoe the queen reportedly doesn't like

  • Published: , Refreshed:

During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal tour, the duchess wore wedges to Bondi Beach.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a trip to Bondi Beach on Friday.

(Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

  • Meghan Markle wore a stylish yet comfortable look while visiting Australia's Bondi Beach with Prince Harry on Friday.
  • For the occasion, Markle opted for a striped $1,420 maxi dress by Martin Grant and $120 wedge espadrilles by Castañer.
  • Queen Elizabeth II reportedly does not like wedged shoes.
  • You'll likely never see any women in the royal family wearing wedges around the queen, royal etiquette expert Myka Meier previously told INSIDER.
  • But there's no official protocol that dictates what footwear royals should wear, Meier, the founder of Beaumont Etiquette, said.

Meghan Markle wore a stylish yet comfortable look while visiting Australia's Bondi Beach with Prince Harry on Friday.

The couple, who were on the fourth day of their ongoing royal tour, met with members of OneWave, a nonprofit surf community focused on raising mental health awareness.

The duchess accessorized her casual outfit with wedges

For the occasion, Markle opted for a striped $1,420 maxi dress by Martin Grant and $120 wedge espadrilles by Castañer — one of the more casual ensembles she has worn since the duke and duchess kicked off their royal tour on Tuesday.

Markle kept her hair casual in a low ponytail.

(Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The duchess later ditched her wedges to walk barefoot through the sand with Harry. The two also participated in an "anti-bad-vibe" circle with OneWave members.

The couple were all smiles on the beach.

(Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly does not like wedged shoes

"The queen isn't a fan of wedged shoes," an unnamed source told Vanity Fair's royal correspondent, Katie Nicholl, in 2015. "She really doesn't like them and it's well known among the women in the family."

Royal etiquette expert Myka Meier, who founded Beaumont Etiquette, previously told INSIDER that you'll likely never see any women in the royal family wearing wedges around the queen.

But there's no official protocol that dictates what footwear royals should wear

Royals simply choose the "appropriate" footwear for the occasion they're attending, according to Meier.

"We have seen the Duchess of Cambridge in sneakers and flats at more casual or athletic-themed events," Meier said. "She has also worn open-toe, strappy heels to evening events."

Kate Middleton attended the Commonwealth Games on July 29, 2014, wearing wedges.

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The queen has, however, set a strict precedent about wearing stockings in public, according to royal expert Victoria Arbiter.

"You never see a royal without their nude stockings," Arbiter previously told INSIDER. "I would say that's really the only hard, steadfast rule in terms of what the queen requires."

