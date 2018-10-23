news

Meghan Markle wore a $1,431 cape dress by Safiyaa to attend a state dinner in Fiji on Tuesday.

It's quite similar to the Alexander McQueen gown Kate Middleton wore during her visit to Norway in February while pregnant with Prince Louis.

Though Markle has proven to have her own unique sense of style, this dress suggests that her maternity style has some similarities to Middleton's.

Meghan Markle is currently on her first official royal tour with Prince Harry, and so far she's given plenty of glimpses of her early maternity style. Her most recent dress seems to suggest that she'll be leaning towards some of her sister-in-law Kate Middleton's favorite design elements.

During her appearance at a state dinner in Fiji on Tuesday, the duchess wore a blue $1,431 dress by British label Safiyaa.

The dress features a caped design, which is similar to the Alexander McQueen gown Middleton wore during a visit to Norway in February while pregnant with Prince Louis. Middleton's gown also featured a floor-length cape, though it was sheer with an overlay design at the bodice.

Middleton's gown also featured a more billowing design at the skirt than Markle's, though it still creates quite a similar silhouette.

This isn't the first time the two duchesses have appeared to channel each other's looks lately, and we'll see if Markle continues the trend as her royal tour progresses throughout the rest of October.

