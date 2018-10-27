Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle Meghan Markle wore a new sleeveless tuxedo dress, and the style is becoming a staple in her royal wardrobe

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Meghan Markle's latest tuxedo-style dress proves that menswear-inspired pieces are becoming a staple in her royal wardrobe.

Meghan Markle wore another chic tuxedo dress.

Meghan Markle wore another chic tuxedo dress.

(Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
  • Meghan Markle wore a sleeveless tuxedo dress for the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games on Saturday.
  • Menswear-inspired pieces are becoming a staple in her wardrobe.
  • She's previously worn a tuxedo minidress and several sleek pantsuits when she wants to switch up her style.

Meghan Markle's royal style continues to evolve, and she's starting to find some unique design elements that are becoming staples in her wardrobe.

The duchess often turns to menswear-inspired pieces when she wants to switch it up, and she did just that for the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Sydney on Saturday.

Tuxedo dresses are becoming a staple for the duchess.

Tuxedo dresses are becoming a staple for the duchess.

(Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Markle wore a custom green sleeveless tuxedo dress by Antonio Berardi , which she paired with some light pink suede pumps by Aquazzura.

She paired the dress with some suede pumps.

She paired the dress with some suede pumps.

(Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

The duchess has a penchant for tuxedo-style ensembles, as she proved in this minidress by Judith & Charles in August.

Markle wore a similar dress to a performance of "Hamilton."

Markle wore a similar dress to a performance of "Hamilton."

(WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Markle has also donned a few sleek pantsuits in the past, such as this one by Givenchy in July.

She wore a Givenchy pantsuit in Ireland.

She wore a Givenchy pantsuit in Ireland.

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Rumors previously swirled that Prince Harry wasn't a fan of the menswear-inspired looks. Whether that rumor is true or not, it's definitely evident that Markle isn't afraid to carve out her own unique sense of royal style.

