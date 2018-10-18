Pulse.com.gh logo
Meghan Markle wore a young fan's handmade necklace made of pasta with her $873 dress

  Published: 2018-10-18

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continued their royal tour of Australia by attending a reception in Melbourne, and the duchess wore a handmade pasta necklace from a young fan named Gavin.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continued their royal tour in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday.
  • The duchess wore an $873 sleeveless navy blue dress by Dion Lee.
  • She paired her ensemble with a homemade necklace from a young fan in the crowd named Gavin.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently on their first official royal tour, and Markle has been giving several glimpses of her early pregnancy style. On Thursday she debuted another new ensemble while attending a reception at Government House in Melbourne, Australia, and this time it included a homemade necklace gifted to her by a fan in the crowd.

The necklace came from a young fan named Gavin, who told news.com.au that he spent all morning making the gift for the duchess.

"I made it with pasta and dipped them in gold paint and threaded the string through," he told news.com.au.

Markle spotted the young boy carrying a sign reading "I made you a necklace" and promptly added his creation as the final touch to her ensemble.

According to style blog What Meghan Wore, Markle's outfit consisted of an $873 blue dress by Australian designer Dion Lee and a matching pair of $625 Manolo Blahnik BB heels.

She paired the sleeveless navy blue dress with a $1,690 trench coat by Australian designer Martin Grant as she went along her walkabout to greet the public.

Markle and Harry will be on their royal tour until October 31.

