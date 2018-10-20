news

Kensington Palace announced on Monday that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child in the spring of 2019. The news comes five months after their grand royal wedding in May.

Markle's sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, has served up some iconic looks during her pregnancies with her three children, and now it's Markle's turn to serve as the ultimate maternity style inspiration.

According to People, the duchess was 12 weeks along when the palace made the announcement, which means that, without knowing it, we've likely been seeing Markle experiment with her maternity style since July.

Here are the best outfits she's worn during her pregnancy so far.

In July, Markle wore a $2,190 denim dress by Carolina Herrera to a charity polo match.

The duchess paired her dress with Aquazurra pumps and a woven clutch by J. Crew for a casual-chic look.

In August, Markle wore a tuxedo-style suit-dress while attending a charity gala performance of "Hamilton."

The tuxedo-style minidress is a $595 design by Canadian brand Judith & Charles that created a look similar to the popular "no pants" trend.

In early September, the duchess rocked an all-black pantsuit while attending the WellChild Awards.

She paired the Altuzarra blazer and pants with a matching black blouse by Deitas.

Markle then attended the "100 Days of Peace" concert in September wearing a blue dress by Jason Wu.

She paired the dress with matching $950 Portrait of a Lady pumps by Aquazzura.

Later in September, Markle attended the launch of the cookbook "Together: Our Community Kitchen" in a flowing blue coat.

Markle wore the bright blue Smythe coat over a black $250 skirt by Misha Nonoo and a matching $110 bodysuit by Tuxe.

The duchess then attended the Coach Core Awards in September wearing a navy blue and black ensemble.

She wore a $2,290 navy blue belted blouse by Oscar de la Renta with a pair of black trousers by Altuzarra and black pumps by Aquazzura.

Later in September, Markle stepped out in Givenchy while visiting the Royal Academy of Arts.

Markle wore a black dress with sheer puffy sleeves and a velvet triangular panel on the bodice. She paired the dress with a pair of $750 Aquazzura black pumps and a $1,990 Givenchy black clutch.

In October, Markle wore a cream and green ensemble for her first official visit to Sussex.

She wore a $595 leather skirt by Hugo Boss, a matching $99 blouse by & Other Stories, a pair of $553 beige pumps by Gianvito Rossi, and a cream Armani coat.

Later in October, Markle attended Princess Eugenie's royal wedding in a navy blue coatdress.

She paired the low-key dress with a matching navy blue fascinator by Noel Stewart.

For the first stop in Australia on her and Prince Harry's royal tour in October, Markle opted for a sleeveless white dress by Karen Gee.

She paired the look with butterfly-shaped earrings once owned by the late Princess Diana, as well as suede pumps by Stuart Weitzman that she switched for a pair of comfortable flats made of recycled water bottles.

She then wore a green shirtdress by Brandon Maxwell for an afternoon reception at Admiralty House.

The dress featured a pleated skirt and a small cape overlay at the back.

While visiting Dubbo, Australia, Markle opted for a more casual look with a blazer, white button-up, black jeans and matching ankle boots.

Markle's $145 blazer from her friend Serena Williams' clothing line, didn't take long to sell out after she was pictured wearing it.

For her stop in Melbourne, Australia, the duchess wore an $873 navy blue dress by Australian designer Dion Lee.

She paired the dress with some matching Manolo Blahnik heels and a handmade pasta necklace from a young fan in the crowd named Gavin.

Markle then wore a Martin Grant dress while visiting Bondi Beach in Sydney.

She paired the dress with a pair of wedge heels, a style the queen reportedly is not a fan of.

While visiting the Macarthur Girls High School in Sydney, Markle opted for a sleeveless navy blue dress by Roksanda Ilincic.

She re-wore the pair of Stuart Weitzman pumps she donned for her first day in Australia.

