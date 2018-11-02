news

The United States Department of State paid $95,000 for a hotel in Cairo, Egypt, for a single day of services during First Lady Melania Trump's visit last month, according to government spending reports.

During Trump's visit to Africa in October, she made a trip to Egypt, spending six hours in Cairo.

The First Lady and her entourage racked up a bill of $95,050 at the Semiramis Intercontinental Cairo, despite not spending the night, Quartz reported.

The hotel offers rooms starting at $119, and the hotel's presidential suite costs $699 per night. It features a rooftop pool and fine dining with "stunning views of the sunset over the Nile."

Spending records showed that a payment was made to the hotel on September 30, about a week before Trump arrived on October 6.

A description for the spending read, "FLOTUS visit hotel rooms," but did not break down what funds went where or how many rooms were rented.

Reports initially said that Trump stayed overnight in Cairo, which her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, disputed.

Trump's trip to Africa was the first lady's first solo trip.

During the trip, she was criticized for wearing a a pith helmet, reminiscent of those worn by African colonizers. "I wish people would focus on what I do, not what I wear," Trump told reporters in Cairo.

The Trump family has previously been criticized for costing taxpayers large sums of money.

In September, TMZ reported that President Donald Trump’s golf cart rentals have cost tax payers more than $300,000 since he took office.