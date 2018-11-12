news

Michael B. Jordan told GQ that he's planning on moving into a bachelor pad that will probably have a pool.

The 31-year-old actor and his parents have been living in a Sherman Oaks, California home together since 2016.

Jordan previously defended himself for living with his mom and dad, and explained that as a child, it was his dream to buy his parents a home.

Michael B. Jordan has been living with his parents for years, but he's planning on moving into his own home soon.

In a cover story for GQ's Men of the Year issue, the "Creed II" star revealed that he has plans to move out "into a not-yet-selected bachelor pad that will have a pool."

In 2016, Jordan bought a mansion in Sherman Oaks, California for him and his parents. He previously explained that "it's every kid's dream, to buy their mom and dad a house."

Read more: 'Black Panther' star Michael B. Jordan masterfully shut down a hater who mocked the actor for living with his parents

In a recent cover story for Vanity Fair, Jordan mentioned that he would be opting for a Los Angeles penthouse, three blocks from where one of his close friends lives.

The "Black Panther" star also opened up to Ellen DeGeneres in February 2018 about the benefits and downsides of living with his mom and dad, who he has a "roommate relationship" with.

Read more: 'Black Panther' star Michael B. Jordan lives with his parents — here's why that's actually a smart move

"You get home-cooked meals, but then you also have random trips to the kitchen in the middle of the night," he said. "Just the random run-ins that just might be a little uncomfortable from time to time."

Jordan added that such scenarios haven't been ideal because he's bee caught "sometimes shirtless, maybe a little naked."

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.