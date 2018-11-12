Pulse.com.gh logo
Michael B. Jordan says he's planning on moving out of his parents' house and into a 'bachelor pad'

Michael B. Jordan bought a house for him and his parents in Sherman Oaks, California in 2016. Now, the "Creed II" star is preparing to live on his own in a new home.

Michael B. Jordan stars in "Creed II." play

Michael B. Jordan stars in "Creed II."

(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for HFA)

Michael B. Jordan has been living with his parents for years, but he's planning on moving into his own home soon.

In a cover story for GQ's Men of the Year issue, the "Creed II" star revealed that he has plans to move out "into a not-yet-selected bachelor pad that will have a pool."

In 2016, Jordan bought a mansion in Sherman Oaks, California for him and his parents. He previously explained that "it's every kid's dream, to buy their mom and dad a house."

In a recent cover story for Vanity Fair, Jordan mentioned that he would be opting for a Los Angeles penthouse, three blocks from where one of his close friends lives.

The "Black Panther" star also opened up to Ellen DeGeneres in February 2018 about the benefits and downsides of living with his mom and dad, who he has a "roommate relationship" with.

"You get home-cooked meals, but then you also have random trips to the kitchen in the middle of the night," he said. "Just the random run-ins that just might be a little uncomfortable from time to time."

Jordan added that such scenarios haven't been ideal because he's bee caught "sometimes shirtless, maybe a little naked."

