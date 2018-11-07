news

Brandon Muramatsu/flickr

Michelin just released its 2019 New York City restaurant list.

In total, it features 76 starred NYC restaurants. Sixteen of those are on the list for the first time.

Only five restaurants in New York City have the coveted three-star status. Keep reading for a look at the full list.

Michelin just released its 2019 selection of standout New York City restaurants.

In total, the list features 76 restaurants, 16 of which appear on the list for the first time. Beyond that, five restaurants have seen their status elevated from the 2018 ranking.

If you're wondering what, exactly, each level means, Michelin provides the following context: one star means the restaurant is "high quality cooking, worth a stop"; two stars means "excellent cooking, worth a detour,"; and three stars means "exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey."

To quantify just how "special" that journey is, Eater New York reports that there are just over 120 restaurants with three-star status — worldwide.

Michelin's ratings are determined by anonymous food inspectors.

Take a look below for all 76 restaurants on the 2019 NYC Michelin list.