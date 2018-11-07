Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle Michelin just announced its 2019 New York City restaurant list — and 16 restaurants made the list for the first time

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Brandon Muramatsu/flickr

  • Michelin just released its 2019 New York City restaurant list.
  • In total, it features 76 starred NYC restaurants. Sixteen of those are on the list for the first time.
  • Only five restaurants in New York City have the coveted three-star status. Keep reading for a look at the full list.

Michelin just released its 2019 selection of standout New York City restaurants.

In total, the list features 76 restaurants, 16 of which appear on the list for the first time. Beyond that, five restaurants have seen their status elevated from the 2018 ranking.

If you're wondering what, exactly, each level means, Michelin provides the following context: one star means the restaurant is "high quality cooking, worth a stop"; two stars means "excellent cooking, worth a detour,"; and three stars means "exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey."

To quantify just how "special" that journey is, Eater New York reports that there are just over 120 restaurants with three-star status — worldwide.

Read more: 6 London restaurants that were just given Michelin stars for the first time

Michelin's ratings are determined by anonymous food inspectors.

Take a look below for all 76 restaurants on the 2019 NYC Michelin list.

Julie Zeveloff contributed to the original version of this post.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle 19 apocalypse movies, ranked from worst to bestbullet
2 Lifestyle 13 things you should never do on Thanksgivingbullet
3 Lifestyle A hilarious new meme shows the drastic difference between...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

I stepped into the dimly lit entryway, which was all gold tones and glossy black surfaces.
Lifestyle I visited NYC's new Playboy Club, where Playboy Bunnies serve drinks in their iconic costumes and members pay up to $100,000 a year — and it wasn't at all what I expected
A woman (not pictured) says she got a painful eye infection after swimming while wearing her contact lenses.
Lifestyle A woman contracted a parasite after swimming in her contact lenses, and it made her go blind in one eye
You may be making some bad decisions while Black Friday shopping.
Lifestyle 12 mistakes you're making while Black Friday shopping that are costing you hundreds of dollars
Emile Ratelband
Lifestyle A 69-year-old man says he identifies as a 49-year-old and wants his age legally changed so he can meet more women on Tinder
X
Advertisement