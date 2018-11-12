Pulse.com.gh logo
Mila Kunis wore a minimalist black dress that will give you major '90s vibes

Mila Kunis showed up to the 2018 People Choice Awards wearing a fitted slip dress by Alex Perry that features thin straps and a straight neckline.

Mila Kunis won Comedy Movie Star of 2018 at the People's Choice Awards. play

(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

  • On Sunday, Mila Kunis attended the People Choice Awards wearing a minimalist outfit that looked straight out of the '90s.
  • The actress walked the red carpet in a black midi dress from Australian fashion designer, Alex Perry.
  • The fitted slip dress features thin double straps and a straight neckline, two trends that dominated '90s style.
  • Kunis accessorized with embellished PVC heels by Christian Louboutin and thin dangling earrings.
  • In the past few years, a handful of '90s trends have come back into style, including neon, leopard print, and boot-cut jeans.

Mila Kunis showed up to the People Choice Awards wearing a sleek outfit that looked straight out of the '90s.

On Sunday, the actress walked the red carpet in a minimalist black midi dress from Australian fashion designer, Alex Perry. The fitted slip dress, which retailed for $870 before selling out online, features thin double straps and a straight neckline, two trends that dominated '90s style.

Kunis wore her hair up in a bun. play

(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Kunis, who took home an award for Comedy Movie Star of 2018, completed the simple yet chic look with embellished PVC heels by Christian Louboutin and thin dangling earrings.

A handful of '90s trends have made their way back onto runways and into stores over the past few years.

In addition to slip dresses with thin spaghetti straps and straight necklines, Hollywood and street style alike have seen the return of neon, tailored suits, leopard print, small oval sunglasses, and even boot-cut jeans, to name a few.

