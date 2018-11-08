news

Romee Strijd revealed a look at her Swarovski crystal-adorned wings for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Instagram.

The wings feature over 55,000 crystals and weigh 27-pounds.

She'll wear them on the runway with a bodysuit featuring over 70,000 crystals.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion show is almost here, and the Angels are already donning their wings ahead of the big night.

Model Romee Strijd gave a sneak peek of her wings on Instagram.

Strijd revealed in her Instagram post that she was chosen to wear the coveted Swarovski look for this year's show, which will mark her fourth year as an official Angel. The piece is called Shooting Star and features a glimmering bodysuit paired with matching sparkling wings.

According to WWD, the ensemble contains more than 125,000 Swarovski crystals — with over 70,000 on the sheer black bodysuit and over 55,000 on the wings. The 27-pound star-shaped wings were designed by Marian Hose, while it took over 250 hours to apply all the crystal details.

Strijd will wear the outfit during the Celestial Angel portion of the show, and said the look makes her feel powerful.

"When I wear the Swarovski look I feel like a superhero," she told WWD. "All the sparkle and shine makes me feel so glamorous."

Last year's Swarovski design was modeled by Elsa Hosk and featured a fiery red and yellow color scheme.

Hosk will also be hitting the runway in this year's $1 million Fantasy Bra, which was made with 2,100 Swarovski crystals.

Read more: Victoria's Secret unveils a $1 million bra made of 2,100 diamonds that model Elsa Hosk will wear in this year's fashion show

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs Sunday, December 2, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Find out more about how to watch the show here.

