More men in Ghana are opting for cosmetic surgery- here is why

When you think of plastic or cosmetic surgery, you are probably more likely to think of women rather than men. Sexist? Maybe. Reality? Definitely. The International Study of Cosmetic Survey (ISAPS) 2017 shows that women continue to drive the demand for cosmetic procedures accounting for 86.2%, or 20,362,655 cosmetic procedures worldwide.

So, you may be surprised to learn that men have hopped on board the vanity train. They are scheduling cosmetic surgery appointments more frequently than ever before.

These surgeries are becoming more popular and in high demand," says Dr. Kwasi Debra, a cosmetic surgeon at the Center for Cosmetic Surgery Ghana.

"Male patients are trying to achieve a look that cannot be achieved by diet and exercise alone."

Maybe it is the effects of social media; maybe it’s just life. All we know is that women are not the only ones obsessed with getting a quick injection of confidence.

It could be aging executives trying to fend off younger rivals, or, in some cases, It is just men wanting to improve their looks.

"I think both men and women are now more accepting and open about having cosmetic procedures. They're not so secretive about it anymore," said Dr. Kwasi Debra; a renowned cosmetic surgeon tells Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa.

He has performed cosmetic surgeries for years. Over time, he has seen how the type of procedures performed and the type of clients having them done has transformed.

Cosmetic surgery has not really got an exciting history of male clients but the narrative is changing, Now, the number of male patients is growing and that is a trend both nationwide and global.

Body contouring can be done both by surgical as well as non surgical ways and both procedures are gaining popularity.

In surgeries, essentially the number of fat cells in an area is reduced by inducing lipolytic solutions, which are then removed.

These are followed by accompanying procedures like tummy tuck surgeries, to remove the hanging skin.

The non-surgical procedures have gained so much popularity in the past few years. One reason for the popularity is that one does not have to deal with the down time of a surgery. A patient can go to work or take a flight immediately after the procedure

Dr. Debra tells Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa that men are suddenly vying for various cosmetic procedures.

For women, the most popular corrections are tummy tucking, lifting up of sagging breasts and buttocks and removal of love handles and double chin. For men, it is gynecomastia correction, or the male breast reduction surgery, tummy tucks, liposuction.

He notes that these surgeries are the most self-esteem-enhancing procedures for men in Ghana.

The renowned cosmetic surgeon tells Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa that liposuction is either geared toward shrinking the belly and lower back or sculpting a more defined jawline through the neck and chin area.

He explains that men are getting breast reductions not just to lessen the volume of their breasts but to help restore a shapely chest physique so that men will feel more confident when going shirtless.

While not every guy is in search of a more prominent jawline, smaller waist, or six packs, many do want to look younger, stronger, and more masculine. As a result, "going under the knife" is not such a big deal for them.

So long as it will not take forever and a day to complete, men are proving to be more open to cosmetic enhancement, regardless of cost.

Cost vary, starting for as less as $5,000 for a small area the cost can go up to several dollars, depending on the area where the procedure is conducted.

Dr. Debra says men pay over five thousand dollars $5,000 for cosmetic procedures that will enable them get a gracious six packs figure.

"Many men, the first time they see me, they're very concerned and they're thinking: 'Should I, as a man, be having a cosmetic procedure or injection?' But the vast majority of them, once they have the procedure or injection done, they think, 'Wow, that actually wasn't such a major thing,' and they become regulars in our clinics," said the renowned surgeon.

Most men want to be big. Most men want to be muscular. Most men want to look like they have logged hundreds of hours at the gym, even if they haven't. And for some men, the pressure to achieve a more muscular look is so important that they are willing to go under the knife to get it.

Dr. Kwasi Debra says with the increase in surgery; it is essential for regulators to determine the appropriate level of professional qualification and standards of care that patients receive.

Male cosmetic surgery is a difficult and changing landscape and surgeons must be capable of handling complicated situations that may arise, he adds.