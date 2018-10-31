news

Rescuers searching for the Lion Air plane wreck in the Java Sea say most of the 189 people onboard are likely trapped inside the wreckage.

Indonesia's navy found a 22-meter part of what they think is the plane, after picking up an emergency transponder signal on Tuesday night.

The 40-meter long Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed after leaving Jakarta's Soekarno–Hatta airport on Monday. No survivors have yet been found.

Most of the 189 people who died in the Lion Air plane crash on Monday are likely trapped at the bottom of the ocean by wreckage, the Indonesian search and rescue agency said.

Most bodies were probably "trapped inside the fuselage of the plane in the seabed" of the Java Sea, according to a statement cited by Bloomberg, from the Indonesian National Search And Rescue Agency's (BASARNAS) Director of Operations Bambang Suryo Aji.

So far, rescuers have recovered around 49 body bags of human remains and given them to investigators, CNN reported.

The body bags may not contain complete human bodies, as Reuters reported individual body parts were found by rescue teams after the crash on Monday.

It came after the Indonesian navy located a large object on the sea bed, which they think is a large chunk of fuselage from Lion Air flight JT 610, the jet which crashed into the sea early Monday morning.

Experts found a 22-meter-long object, which they think is the largest part of the 40-meter long Boeing 737 MAX, the Associated Press reported.

Navy officer Haris Djoko Nugroho said in a television interview on Wednesday: "There are some small objects that we found, but last night, thank God, we found a large enough object," AP reported.

Lion Air planes have encountered technical problems before — the same aircraft which crashed on Monday had problems on its last fight and passengers said the plane rose and fell several times after take off.

Boeing's share price took dive as a result of Monday's crash.

All 189 people are likely dead, officials have said.