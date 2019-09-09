The ‘Kilo of Kindness’ campaign which honours the United Nations International Day of Charity on 5th September, calls on guests to donate at least one kilo of food, clothing and educational supplies to disadvantaged communities around the world.

Now in its fifth year, the ‘Kilo of Kindness’ campaign which honours the United Nations International Day of Charity on 5th September, calls on guests to donate at least one kilo of food, clothing and educational supplies to disadvantaged communities around the world, with a focus on underprivileged young people.

This year more than 50 Mövenpick hotels across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East are supporting the campaign, which runs from 1-15 September.

“Our Kilo of Kindness campaign has grown immensely since its inception and in 2019 we are rallying support worldwide across all channels, within our hotels and local communities, in the hope to make this year the most successful yet,” said Nick Bosworth, Vice President Brand Management, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts.

Guests and visitors are invited to drop off at least one kilo of supplies at the hotel during this period, which will be distributed to Angels of Hope - a community-based organisation in Kenya’s slums of Kibera that started in 2010 to support poor orphans and vulnerable children living with HIV/AIDS. Angels of Hope aims to achieve community development as well as eliminate hunger, homelessness and illiteracy.

“This corporate social responsibility initiative is at the heart of the Mövenpick brand and reflects our values and commitment to the local communities in which we operate. We are encouraging all guests to join us this September to support a ‘Kilo of Kindness’, so together we can collectively make a difference in the lives of many.” added Bosworth.

High-priority items include books, notebooks and stationery such as pens, pencils, rulers and erasers; canned foods such as tuna, soup, fruit, vegetables and concentrated milk; dry foods like rice, beans, oats, pasta, cereals, flour, powdered milk, baby formula, tea and coffee; and clothing for adults and children.

Last year, a staggering 12,700 kilograms of supplies were donated via the participating hotels – a figure Mövenpick hopes to surpass with its 2019 campaign. While each guest is encouraged to donate a ‘Kilo of Kindness’, all contributions are welcome and gratefully received.