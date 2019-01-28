The Luxury 5-star hotel has been rated as the best hotel in Kenya by global travel website Trip Advisor.

Hemingways Nairobi was ranked first in Kenya in three categories: Top 10 Hotels, Top 10 Luxury Hotels and Top 10 Hotels for Service.

Since opening just over five years ago, the Karen-based hotel has featured highly in the coveted hotel rankings year-on-year, also uplifting its sister establishments – Hemingways Watamu and Ol Seki Hemingways Mara.

“Being among the top hotels in Africa, especially in the luxury and service categories, reaffirms to the world that Nairobi is a world-class destination with hotels that match the quality that a luxury traveller expects to get anywhere in the globe and we aspire to win the top accolade in Africa in the future,” said Hemingways Collection Operations Director Ross Evans.

Hemingways Nairobi was also the only Kenyan based hotel featured in the Africa awards: Top 25 Hotels – Africa (13th); Top 25 Luxury Hotels – Africa (14th) and Top 25 Hotels for Service – Africa (23rd).

The 2019 Travellers’ Choice Awards is based on reviews and opinions from millions of ordinary travellers who rate facilities that they visited in the past year.

“The high ranking by our visitors will definitely boost the morale of Hemingways Nairobi staff to maintain our high standards of personalized hospitality. We position ourselves as a 5-star luxury boutique hotel and we are glad that our guests have found this to be true,” said Richard Kimenyi, Hemingways Nairobi General Manager.

The Luxury 5-star hotel recently reopened Hemingways Watamu which the management are banking to dislodge other properties such as in Zanzibar and Mauritius from the list of top beachfront hotels in the region.