Natalie Portman finds some of her earlier roles "upsetting."

The actress spoke to Vanity Fair about being cast as certain female tropes early in her career.

Natalie Portman is not happy with every role she's ever had.

The 37-year-old actress reflected on her early career in an interview with Vanity Fair and described the typecasting she experienced as a younger actress.

"I feel like I totally ended up in female tropes, like Lolita," she said. "And clearly I was part of the Manic Pixie Dream Girl coining. I find it very upsetting to be part of that."

A Manic Pixie Dream girl is a stereotypical character who serves as a quirky romantic interest to a man who's often brooding and troubled.

As critic Nathan Rabin wrote in 2007, "The Manic Pixie Dream Girl exists solely in the fevered imaginations of sensitive writer-directors to teach broodingly soulful young men to embrace life and its infinite mysteries and adventures."

Portman's character in "Garden State" is an example.

The actress has spoken about the character trope before. During an interview at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015, Portman said she found the Manic Pixie Dream Girl trope "troubling" but didn't look at her "Garden State" character in that way when she took the role.

"I never looked at it that way when I read the script," she said. "“It was a character who was wacky and interesting… but it's a good thing to recognize now, and good that people are thinking about it."

