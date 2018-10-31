news

Actor Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka have 7-year-old twins named Harper and Gideon.

Every Halloween, they dress up in incredible family costumes.

They finally revealed their 2017 costume: A carnival freak show.



If Heidi Klum is the queen of Halloween, then Neil Patrick Harris must be the king.

Ever since he and husband David Burkta welcomed twins Harper and Gideon in 2010, the family has built a reputation for dressing in adorable ensemble costumes every October.

The actor briefly addressed his family's Halloween dominance during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" last year. Meyers opened the conversation by saying: "It seems to me that you take Halloween very seriously."

"You don't?" Harris replied, incredulous.

Take a look at every costume the family has worn over the years — you'll see exactly what he means.

In 2011, when the twins had just turned 1, they were Peter Pan, Tinkerbell, Smee, and Captain Hook.

The next year, Harper was Dorothy while the boys dressed as her sidekicks: the Tin Man, the Scarecrow, and the Cowardly Lion.

In 2013, they created two family costumes. The first was "Alice In Wonderland"–themed:

The second was all about Halloween classics: Frankenstein's monster, a werewolf, Frankenstein's bride, and Dracula.

In 2014, they tried out superhero and villain looks: The kids were Batman and Batgirl and the parents were the Joker and the Riddler.

In 2015, they must have been excited about the impending release of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Harris and Burtka went as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Han Solo, while the twins went as Luke and Leia Skywalker (the characters are twins, too!).

In 2016, they dressed up as Hollywood legends: Groucho Marx, Charlie Chaplin, Marilyn Monroe, and James Dean. And they looked adorable, as usual.

Last year, Harris posted the family's 2017 look on Instagram. He dubbed it "The Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities" — and it looks like an ode to the TV show "American Horror Story: Freak Show," which Harris appeared in.

Harris was dressed as a deranged ringleader, while Davis Burtka was a creepy clown. Their son Gideon was dressed as a strong man, and their daughter Harper was dressed as a bearded lady.

This year, the Burtka-Harris family dressed as characters from the Haunted Mansion attraction at Disneyland. Burtka dressed as a hitchhiking ghost, while Harris dressed as ghosts in a tux. Gideon and Harper dressed as a classic ghost and bride, respectively.

"Welcome, foolish mortals. We hope your Halloween is happily haunted, but heed this warning: beware of Hitchhiking Ghosts!" Burtka wrote on Instagram.

Happy Halloween, Neil Patrick Harris and fam!