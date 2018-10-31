Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle Neil Patrick Harris and his family once again dominate Halloween — see their amazing costumes inspired by a Disney ride

  Published:

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, and 8-year-old twins Harper and Gideon were inspired by Disney's popular theme park attraction.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka have been married since 2014. play

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka have been married since 2014.

(David Burtka/Instagram)

Neil Patrick Harris and his family once again nailed their Halloween looks with costumes inspired by a popular Disney attraction.

Harris, husband David Burtka, and 8-year-old twins Harper and Gideon always pull out all the stops to impress with their outfits. This year, the Burtka-Harris family continued their streak, dressing as the Hitchhiking Ghosts from "The Haunted Mansion."

"Welcome, foolish mortals. We hope your Halloween is happily haunted, but heed this warning: beware of Hitchhiking Ghosts!" Burtka wrote on Instagram.

Read more: Neil Patrick Harris and his family always nail Halloween — here are their incredible costumes

The "Series of Unfortunate Events" star also shared a chilling close up of his costume.

The ghosts and bride that Harper Gideon dressed up as are a staple in the "Haunted Mansion" ride at Disney's theme park. The Hitchhiking Ghosts also appeared in the 2003 movie that starred Eddie Murphy.

This isn't the first time time Harris has gushed over his love for that attraction.

"I love stuff from the Haunted Mansion," he said during an appearance on "The Late Late Show." "Haunted Mansion and Disney are my favorite thing ever. It just fits into my Scooby Doo, murder mystery wheelhouse."

Moreover, Harris' adoration led him to get into a bidding war a few years ago (and pay $173,000) to get one of the Haunted Mansion stretching portraits.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

