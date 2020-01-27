For a while, it looked like Africa was not a part of Netflix's plan for global content domination.

This started to change slowly in 2015 after the US media streaming company reportedly paid $12million for the worldwide distribution rights of 'Beasts of no Nation', starring award winning actor, Idris Elba.

The following year, the platform started streaming Nollywood blockbusters like Kunle Afolayan's 'October 1' and Biyi Bandele’s 'Fifty.' The company has slowly been expanding its presence in Nigeria and the rest of the world.

Since signalling its interest in Nigeria's movie market back in 2016, Netflix has been increasing its investment in Nollywood.

After streaming a few movies, the American service showed its first major commitment by buying the worldwide rights for Genevieve Nnaji’s movie 'Lionheart.' It was the first original Nollywood film to be bought by the American movie streaming platform.

Since then, Netflix has been gradually gaining more ground in Nigeria by constantly acquiring more local content including its first Nollywood Tv series.

"Crazy, Lovely, Cool" is a 2017 coming-of-age TV series (linjust)

Compared to a few years ago when there were only a couple of local movies on the streaming service, a quick search now reveals over 20 films.

Netflix increases investment in Nigeria

The latest proof of the platform's growing commitment to Nollywood is the company's decision to start billing its Nigerian subscribers in Naira.

Announcing the news in an email sent to customers , the company stated, "We will be switching to billing all members in Nigeria in Nigerian naira. This change is part of our ongoing work to improve Netflix for our members in Nigeria."

The cost of Netflix across Africa

By doing this, Nigerian users no longer have to worry about devaluation of Naira as they will not be affected by the fluctuation in forex markets.

Netflix offers three streaming video plans; $7.99 (N2,896), $9.99 (N3,621) and $12.14 (N4,400) per month. This new billing system starts on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Sources also say the platform is also working on having a social media presence in Nigeria.

Ghana is not let out

While Netflix is increasing its commitment to Nollywood, the platform is also showing a keen interest in Ghana's movie industry, also known as 'Ghallywood' or 'Gollywood.'

Two Ghana movies - ‘Keteke’ and ‘Side Chick Gang’ are coming to the platform on Friday, January 31, 2020.

Netflix is one of the three major international platforms currently leveraging on Nollywood for content.