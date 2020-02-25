In 2018, the popular American streaming platform acquired the worldwide rights for "Lionheart." This acquisition was Netflix's first original project from Nigeria.

Since then, the service has acquired several Nollywood movies and series including blockbuster movies like "King of Boys."

This is about to change with the addition of two unnamed original Nigerian series currently in the works.

After the acquisition of Genevieve Nnaji’s film, "Lionheart" in 2018, Netflix is set to invest in more original content from Nigeria.

Variety reports that the global streaming giant is currently developing two unnamed Nigerian original series.

Commenting on Netflix's interest in original content from Nollywood, FilmOne co-founder Moses Babatope said, “The global appetite for Nigerian content is growing.”

Very little is known about these projects for now as the platform is currently keeping things under wraps.

However, we expect these original series to attract more international attention to Nollywood as the streaming giant currently boasts over 117.6 million subscribers worldwide.

It also means Nigerian and African subscribers of Netflix will have more local options of shows to watch.

Netflix is ready to invest in Africa

News of the unnamed original series from Nigeria comes after the platform announced its plans to commission original series from Africa back in December 2018.

Since then, the streaming giant has commissioned a Zambian animation series called "Mama K’s Team 4," two South African series -"Blood and Series" and "Queen Sono." The latter will be released this week.