Three people involved in the viral GoFundMe campaign that raised $400,000 for a homeless vet have reportedly been charged with conspiracy and theft offenses.

An NBC 10 source says couple Mark D'Amico and Kate McClure turned themselves in to prosecutors on Wednesday.

It is not known whether homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt did too.

In Fall 2017 the couple raised more than $400,000 for Bobbitt after they said he gave them $20 for gas.

He later sued them in August for misusing the funds.

A couple who set up a GoFundMe page which raised $400,000 for a homeless veteran in New Jersey have reportedly been charged with theft and conspiracy offenses for the "get-rich-quick" scheme.

Mark D'Amico, Kate McClure, and homeless man Johnny Bobbitt will "face charges including conspiracy and theft by deception," a source close to the courts told NBC 10 on Wednesday.

The three are reportedly accused of conspiring together in a "get-rich-quick" scheme by making up a false story in order to raise more than $400,000, prosecutors told NBC 8 WCAU.

The source told NBC that the couple turned themselves in to Burlington County prosecutors on Wednesday, but the source didn't know whether Bobbitt had also turned himself in.

A lawyer for the couple had gave no comment to NBC on Thursday. NBC10 said they have also contacted Bobbitt's lawyer for comment.

In 2017, the story went viral when Bobbit reportedly gave his last $20 to McClure for gas when she ran out on a Philadelphia interstate, McClure and her partner then set up the GoFundMe page to raise money for Bobbitt, and it raised $400,000 from more than 10,000 people.

Police had previously searched the homes of D'Amico and McClure, after Bobbitt accused them of misusing the money.

Bobbitt sued them in August 2018.