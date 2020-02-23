- The United Nations has released its annual population projections for future years.
- These estimates show that the 10 cities below will have the biggest projected growth by 2035.
- These cities all happen to be in various parts of Africa.
Right now, the world has an estimated population of about 7.6 billion people.
According to a United Nations report, this is expected to reach 8.6 billion in 2030, 9.8 billion in 2050 and 11.2 billion in 2100.
The World Population Prospects, published by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, show that most of this population growth will come from Africa.
This is because the continent has the largest concentration of young people in the world. The United Nations Office on the Special Adviser of Africa estimates that over 75% of the population is younger than 35.
Here are the 10 fastest-growing cities in the world, which are all in Africa:
- Bujumbura, Burundi
2020 population - 1,013,000
2035 - projected to grow by 123% to 2,263,000
- Zinder, Niger
2020 population - 489,000
2035 - projected to grow by 118% to 1,065,000
- Kampala, Uganda
2020 population - 3,928,000
2035 - projected to grow by 112% to 7,004,000
- Kabinda, Congo
2020 population - 466,000
2035 - projected to grow by 110% to 979,000
- Songea, Tanzania
2020 population - 353,000
2035 - projected to grow by 110% to 740,000
- Mwanza, Tanzania
2020 population - 1,120,000
2035 - projected to grow by 102% to 2,267,000
- Gwagwalada, Nigeria
2020 population - 410,000
2035 - projected to grow by 102% to 827,000
- Bunia, Congo
2020 population - 679,000
2035 - projected to grow by 101% to 1,368,000
- Niamey, Niger
2020 population - 1,292,000
2035 - projected to grow by 101% to 2,600,000
- Tete, Mozambique
2020 population - 371,000
2035 - projected to grow by 101% to 744,000