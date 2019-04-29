The Gallup 2019 Global Emotions Report has uncovered one worrying fact - Africans are getting sadder, angrier and more stressed.

Gallup asked adults in 143 countries in 2018 for their five positive experiences in order to gauge the stress levels around the world.

The report states that "At least seven in 10 people worldwide said they experienced a lot of enjoyment (71%), felt well-rested (72%), smiled or laughed a lot (74%) and felt treated with respect (87%)."

In Africa, the American analytics and advisory company found some of the lowest positive experiences worldwide. Egypt and Chad both scored 56. These low scores have been attributed to political and economic turmoil.

The company also asked adults in 142 countries for their various negative experiences. Their answers revealed that anger, worry and sadness have all increased across the world.

"More than one in three people said they experienced a lot of worry (39%) or stress (35%), and three in 10 experienced a lot of physical pain (31%). At least one in five experienced sadness (24%) or anger (22%)," the research found.

Chad came out as the most negative country in Africa and the World with a high score of 54. This is the country's first time topping the Negative Experience Index. The country's overall score is due to violence, displacement, and other negative experiences or emotions.

According to the report, "More than six in 10 Chadians said they experienced physical pain (66%) and felt worried (61%) during much of the previous day. Majorities also said they felt sadness (54%) and stress (51%)."

Here are the Africans countries with the lowest negative scores:

Chad - 54

Niger - 50

Sierra Leone - 50

Benin - 47

Liberia - 47

Guinea - 45