news

Nicole Kidman has two adopted children with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

The actress spoke about her relationship with the kids and said they are "adults" who made the choice to be Scientologists like Cruise.

Because she is not a member of the church, the kids cannot speak to her.

Nicole Kidman is opening up about her relationship with her adopted kids with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

In an interview with Who Australia, the 51-year-old actress said that Isabella, 25, and Conner Cruise, 23, are "adults" who can "make their own decisions."

"They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it's my job to love them," she said. "And I am an example of that tolerance and that's what I believe — that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I'm open here."

Kidman was married to Tom from 1990 to 2001, and their children are Scientologists like their father.

According to former Scientologists, Kidman is designated as a "Suppressive Person" within the church, which means that the kids had to sever ties with her.

Read more: Nicole Kidman explains why she doesn't talk about being married to Tom Cruise

Now married to country singer Keith Urban, the "Big Little Lies" star is notoriously private about her former marriage to Cruise.

In an interview on NBC's "Today," she said, "I also don't like discussing exes and all of that because I'm married. I'm very happily married. I have two little girls and I feel it's almost disrespectful one, to Tom, and disrespectful to Keith, so I try to stay in the here and now."

She told Who that despite not speaking to her children, she still has love for them.