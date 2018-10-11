Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Nigeria among 7 worst countries on World Bank's Human Capital index


Lifestyle Nigeria among 7 worst countries on World Bank's Human Capital index

  • Published:

Nigeria shares the bottom of the index with countries like Chad, South Sudan, Niger, Mali, Liberia.

Nigeria among 7 worst countries on World Bank's Human Capital index play World Bank President, Jim Yong Kim (Oriental Times)

Nigeria has been ranked among seven worst countries on the first World Bank's Human Capital index.

The index released on Thursday, October 11, 2018, at the World Bank-IMF Annual Meetings, in Bali, Indonesia, Nigeria ranked 152 out of 157 countries on the list.

The rankings, based on health, education and survivability measures, assess the future productivity and earnings potential for citizens of 157 of the World Bank’s member nations, and ultimately those countries’ potential economic growth.

Nigeria shared the bottom of the index with countries like Chad, South Sudan, Niger, Mali, Liberia while Singapore topped the list, followed by South Korea, Japan and Hong Kong.

Jim Yong Kim, the World Bank Group president, described Nigeria as an example of an oil-rich country that neglected its education system.

Meanwhile, Nigeria's vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on the invitation of Oxford University, United Kingdom, will be delivering a special lecture highlighting ongoing investments, efforts and plans of the Nigerian government on human development on Friday, October 12, 2018.

At the event, Prof. Osinbajo will also be inaugurating the International Advisory Board (IAB) of Oxford University’s African Studies Centre, under the School of Global and Area Studies (OSGA).

Members of the board are eminent leaders from across the world including several African countries like Nigeria and South Africa.

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa:

Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
2 Lifestyle Tesla just released a new software update — these are the...bullet
3 Happy Marriage Ghanaian businessman engages pastor Chris...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Queen (then Princess) Elizabeth II and Prince Philip on their wedding day in 1947. They are third cousins.
Lifestyle Princess Eugenie and her fiancé are actually related — here's how
The hotel claims it is the site where the martini was created. As the story goes, Rockefeller was served a drink by then-bartender Martini di Arma di Taggia consisting of gin, dry and sweet vermouth, citrus and orange bitters, garnished with a lemon twist. You can still order the original drink.
Lifestyle This luxury hotel in Times Square hosts an exclusive, rooftop New Year's Eve party where guests are only 150 feet from the ball drop — but a box seat will run you up to $125,000
10. Subaru WRX — (1st year resale rate) 3.3%
Lifestyle The 11 new cars people most regularly ditch after just one year of ownership
After about a two-hour drive north from Beijing, I arrived at the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall. There's a big paifang, or Chinese gateway arch, to let you know you're in the right place.
Lifestyle I trekked to the legendary Great Wall of China to see the 13,000-mile treasure for myself, and it's even more incredible than I expected
X
Advertisement