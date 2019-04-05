The finalists for the 2019 Hugo Awards have been revealed by the 2019 Dublin World Science Fiction Convention.
These nominees, who represent the very best of science fiction and fantasy, include two Nigerian authors - Nnedi Okorafor and Tomi Adeyemi.
Nnedi Okorafor, who is currently working with Viola Davis on a new series, got two nominations.
Her work "Binti: The Night Masquerade" is up for Best Novella while her "Black Panther: Long Live the King" comic is contending for Best Graphic Story.
This is the second time the talented writer has been nominated for this particular award. In 2016, one of her novellas in the Biniti trilogy got nominated and won a Hugo Prize.
She is the first Nigerian author to win the prestigious Hugo Award.
Fellow Nigerian writer, Tomi Adeyemi, also made the list. The New York Times bestselling author got nominated for her debut novel "Children of Blood and Bone" in the Best Young Adult Book category.
Her book is being adapted into a film which will be directed by Rick Famuyiwa. Her highly-anticipated sequel, "Children of Virtue and Vengeance", is set to be published on June 4, 2019.
The winners of this year's Hugo Awards will be announced at WorldCon 77 in Dublin, Ireland, between August 15th and 19th.
Here is the full list of 2019 Hugo Award nominees:
BEST NOVEL
The Calculating Stars by Mary Robinette Kowal
Record of a Spaceborn Few by Becky Chambers
Revenant Gun by Yoon Ha Lee
Space Opera by Catherynne M. Valente
Spinning Silver by Naomi Novik
Trail of Lightning by Rebecca Roanhorse
BEST NOVELLA
Artificial Condition by Martha Wells
Beneath the Sugar Sky by Seanan McGuire
Binti: The Night Masquerade by Nnedi Okorafor
The Black God's Drums by P. Djèlí Clark
Gods, Monsters, and the Lucky Peach by Kelly Robson
The Tea Master and the Detective by Aliette de Bodard
BEST NOVELETTE
If at First You Don't Succeed, Try, Try Again by Zen Cho, Barnes & Noble Sci-Fi & Fantasy Blog
The Last Banquet of Temporal Confections by Tina Connolly, Tor.com
Nine Last Days on Planet Earth by Daryl Gregory, Tor.com
The Only Harmless Great Thing by Brooke Bolander, Tor.com
The Thing About Ghost Stories by Naomi Kritzer, Uncanny Magazine
When We Were Starless by Simone Heller, Clarkesworld Magazine
BEST SHORT STORY
The Court Magician by Sarah Pinsker, Lightspeed Magazine
The Rose MacGregor Drinking and Admiration Society by T. Kingfisher, Uncanny Magazine
The Secret Lives of the Nine Negro Teeth of George Washington by P. Djèlí Clark, Fireside Magazine
STET by Sarah Gailey, Fireside Magazine
The Tale of the Three Beautiful Raptor Sisters, and the Prince Who Was Made of Meatby Brooke Bolander, Uncanny Magazine
A Witch's Guide to Escape: A Practical Compendium of Portal Fantasies by Alix E. Harrow, Apex Magazine
BEST SERIES
The Centenal Cycle by Malka Older
The Laundry Files by Charles Stross
Machineries of Empire by Yoon Ha Lee
The October Daye Series by Seanan McGuire
The Universe of Xuya by Aliette de Bodard
Wayfarers by Becky Chambers
BEST RELATED WORK
Archive of Our Own, a project of the Organization for Transformative Works
Astounding: John W. Campbell, Isaac Asimov, Robert A. Heinlein, L. Ron Hubbard, and the Golden Age of Science Fiction, by Alec Nevala-Lee
The Hobbit Duology (a documentary in three parts), written and edited by Lindsay Ellis and Angelina Meehan
An Informal History of the Hugos: A Personal Look Back at the Hugo Awards 1953–2000, by Jo Walton
The Mexicanx Initiative Experience at Worldcon 76 by Julia Rios, Libia Brenda, Pablo Defendini, and John Picacio
Ursula K. Le Guin: Conversations on Writing by Ursula K. Le Guin with David Naimon
BEST GRAPHIC STORY
Abbott, written by Saladin Ahmed, art by Sami Kivelä, colors by Jason Wordie, letters by Jim Campbell
Black Panther: Long Live the King, written by Nnedi Okorafor and Aaron Covington, art by André Lima Araújo, Mario Del Pennino, and Tana Ford
Monstress, Volume 3: Haven, written by Marjorie Liu, art by Sana Takeda (Image Comics)
On a Sunbeam, by Tillie Walden
Paper Girls, Volume 4, written by Brian K. Vaughan, art by Cliff Chiang, colors by Matt Wilson, letters by Jared K. Fletcher
Saga, Volume 9, written by Brian K. Vaughan, art by Fiona Staples
BEST DRAMATIC PRESENTATION - LONG FORM
Annihilation, directed and written for the screen by Alex Garland, based on the novel by Jeff VanderMeer
Avengers: Infinity War, screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo
Black Panther, written by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, directed by Ryan Coogler
A Quiet Place, screenplay by Scott Beck, John Krasinski, and Bryan Woods, directed by John Krasinski
Sorry to Bother You, written and directed by Boots Riley
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, screenplay by Phil Lord and Rodney Rothman, directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman
BEST DRAMATIC PRESENTATION - SHORT FORM
The Expanse: "Abaddon's Gate," written by Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck and Naren Shankar, directed by Simon Cellan Jones
Doctor Who: "Demons of the Punjab," written by Vinay Patel, directed by Jamie Childs
Dirty Computer, written by Janelle Monáe, directed by Andrew Donoho and Chuck Lightning
The Good Place: "Janet(s)," written by Josh Siegal & Dylan Morgan, directed by Morgan Sackett
The Good Place: "Jeremy Bearimy," written by Megan Amram, directed by Trent O'Donnell
Doctor Who: "Rosa," written by Malorie Blackman and Chris Chibnall, directed by Mark Tonderai
BEST EDITOR - SHORT FORM
Neil Clarke
Gardner Dozois
Lee Harris
Julia Rios
Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas
E. Catherine Tobler
BEST EDITOR - LONG FORM
Sheila E. Gilbert
Anne Lesley Groell
Beth Meacham
Diana Pho
Gillian Redfearn
Navah Wolfe
BEST PROFESSIONAL ARTIST
Galen Dara
Jaime Jones
Victo Ngai
John Picacio
Yuko Shimizu
Charles Vess
BEST SEMIPROZINE
Beneath Ceaseless Skies, editor-in-chief and publisher Scott H. Andrews
Fireside Magazine, edited by Julia Rios, managing editor Elsa Sjunneson-Henry, social coordinator Meg Frank, special features editor Tanya DePass, founding editor Brian White, publisher and art director Pablo Defendini
FIYAH Magazine of Black Speculative Fiction, executive editors Troy L. Wiggins and DaVaun Sanders, editors L.D. Lewis, Brandon O'Brien, Kaleb Russell, Danny Lore, and Brent Lambert
Shimmer, publisher Beth Wodzinski, senior editor E. Catherine Tobler
Strange Horizons, edited by Jane Crowley, Kate Dollarhyde, Vanessa Rose Phin, Vajra Chandrasekera, Romie Stott, Maureen Kincaid Speller, and the Strange Horizons Staff
Uncanny Magazine, publishers/editors-in-chief Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas, managing editor Michi Trota, podcast producers Erika Ensign and Steven Schapansky, Disabled People Destroy Science Fiction Special Issue editors-in-chief Elsa Sjunneson-Henry and Dominik Parisien
BEST FANZINE
Galactic Journey, founder Gideon Marcus, editor Janice Marcus
Journey Planet, edited by Team Journey Planet
Lady Business, editors Ira, Jodie, KJ, Renay & Susan
nerds of a feather, flock together, editors Joe Sherry, Vance Kotrla, and The G
Quick Sip Reviews, editor Charles Payseur
Rocket Stack Rank, editors Greg Hullender and Eric Wong
BEST FANCAST
Be the Serpent, presented by Alexandra Rowland, Freya Marske, and Jennifer Mace
The Coode Street Podcast, presented by Jonathan Strahan and Gary K. Wolfe
Fangirl Happy Hour, hosted by Ana Grilo and Renay Williams
Galactic Suburbia, hosted by Alisa Krasnostein, Alexandra Pierce, and Tansy Rayner Roberts, produced by Andrew Finch
Our Opinions Are Correct, hosted by Annalee Newitz and Charlie Jane Anders
The Skiffy and Fanty Show, produced by Jen Zink and Shaun Duke, hosted by the Skiffy and Fanty Crew
BEST FAN WRITER
Foz Meadows
James Davis Nicoll
Charles Payseur
Elsa Sjunneson-Henry
Alasdair Stuart
Bogi Takács
BEST FAN ARTIST
Sara Felix
Grace P. Fong
Meg Frank
Ariela Housman
Likhain (Mia Sereno)
Spring Schoenhuth
BEST ART BOOK
The Books of Earthsea: The Complete Illustrated Edition, illustrated by Charles Vess, written by Ursula K. Le Guin
Daydreamer's Journey: The Art of Julie Dillon by Julie Dillon
Dungeons & Dragons Art & Arcana: A Visual History by Michael Witwer, Kyle Newman, Jon Peterson, and Sam Witwer
Spectrum 25: The Best in Contemporary Fantastic Art, editor John Fleskes
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - The Art of the Movie by Ramin Zahed
Tolkien: Maker of Middle-earth, editor Catherine McIlwaine
2018 ASSOCIATED AWARDS (NOT HUGOS)
JOHN W. CAMPBELL AWARD FOR BEST NEW WRITER
Katherine Arden (second year of eligibility)
S.A. Chakraborty (second year of eligibility)
R.F. Kuang (first year of eligibility)
Jeannette Ng (second year of eligibility)
Vina Jie-Min Prasad (second year of eligibility)
Rivers Solomon (second year of eligibility)
THE LODESTAR AWARD FOR BEST YOUNG ADULT BOOK
The Belles by Dhonielle Clayton
Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi
The Cruel Prince by Holly Black
Dread Nation by Justina Ireland
The Invasion by Peadar O'Guilin
Tess of the Road by Rachel Hartman