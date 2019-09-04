There is a new king in town.

It is Gerard Butler’s “Angel Has Fallen” which has succeeded in dethroning “Hobbs & Shaw”.

The third movie in the Fallen series debuted with N64 million.

“Angel Has Fallen” is leading the box office in Nigeria.

The third movie in Lionsgate and Millenium’s franchise debuted with an estimated N39 million in ticket sales during its first weekend in cinemas across the country.

According to box office records from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), the action-packed political thriller went on to make a total of N64 million from August 23–29, 2019.

These ticket sales were enough to top the Nigerian domestic box office charts by moving the previous champion, Universal’s “Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw” to second place.

Since then, the third installment in the Fallen series has earned another N27.6 million.

Angel has fallen stars Gerard Butler, who returns as Secret Service Agent Mike Banning framed for the attempted assassination of the President (Morgan Freeman). It also stars Nick Nolte, Piper Perabo and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Explaining the movie’s late August release, Lionsgate’s president of domestic distribution David Spitz said, “We wanted to give enough distance from the big summer tentpole films. We had the opportunity, and the movie really delivered. Audiences loved the movie. Because of the strong exit polls, the movie should have a nice long run in theaters.”

As of September 2, 2019, the movie had a domestic total gross of $44,489,260 acccording to Box Office Mojo.

The top 5 for the weekend (Aug 30th - Sept 1st, 2019) are: