‘Lion King’ was topping the Nigerian box office before the release of ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’.

This has since changed with the latest film in the Fast and Furious franchise which made N6.8 million on its first day.

It quickly went on to earn N63.3 million in two days and is now King of the box office.

“Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw” is currently sitting pretty on the Nigerian box office.

Since its initial release on August 1, 2019, the first spinoff of the “Fast and Furious” franchise has made N63.3 million and managed to dethrone the ‘Lion King’.

The 2019 remake of the classic Disney movie, which is showing for the third week in theatres, is in second place with N21.9 million and a 53 percent decrease in ticket sales.

The latest instalment in the long-running Fast & Furious franchise features Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jason Statham and their “cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist” Idris Elba.

It debuted with $60.8 million domestically and has earned $120 million internationally even without being released in China yet.

Commenting to the movie’s success, the Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian told Business Insider: “Fast and Furious has been at the forefront of the multi-cultural, internationally flavoured action-movie genre since its inception and this has paid massive long-term dividends in the global marketplace. ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ should benefit similarly from that international vibe.”

It has been well recieved on Rotten Tomatoes, a popular review-aggregation site, where it got a Tomatometer rating of 66 percent.

"Hobbs & Shaw doesn't rev as high as the franchise's best installments, but gets decent mileage out of its well-matched stars and over-the-top action sequences," the critics consensus reads.

