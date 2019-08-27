‘Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw’ is the current king of the Nigerian box office.

Now showing for over three weeks, the latest film in the Fast and Furious franchise has earned an extra N23.5 million.

The movie has made over N200 million.

“Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw” is ruling the Nigerian box office.

The latest ticket-sale data from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) show that the movie made an extra N23.5 million from August 16–18, 2019.

The first instalment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise is now in its fourth week of release. It debuted with N63.6 million and made another N71.4 million in its second week.

Universal’s Dwayne Johnson/Jason Statham spinoff has made a total of N206.5 million from Nigerian moviegoers.

Disney’s “Lion King” is still in second place. Now in its fifth week, the movie has earned N274.8 million. It is followed by a Nigerian movie — “The Set Up” with N34 million.

Nigerian box office weekend top 5

Hobbs & Shaw: N23.5 million

Lion King: N12.6 million

