With September behind us, it’s time to take a look at what worked last month.

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa breaks down the box office records to find the highest-earning Nollywood movies.

The figures from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) show that the month of September started on a high note.

From August 30 — September 5, 2019, moviegoers spent a total of N101 million. This was the highest revenue generated throughout the rest of the month.

Movie figures for September (ceanigeria)

The revenue dropped by the third week of the month (September 13–19th) with cinemas all over the country making only N78 million.

Movie figures for September (ceanigeria)

Despite the release of "Rambo: Last Blood", moviegoers spent even less the following week (20–26th).

Movie figures for September (ceanigeria)

Overall, Nigerians spent N294.860 million watching movies at cinemas throughout September. This is way less than the N590.9 million spent just last month.

This drop in revenue could be due to the lack of figures for the second week (September 6–12th) and the retaliation attacks on malls.

Here’s a breakdown of the three biggest Nollywood winners:

Kasanova

This romantic-comedy opened with N4.9 million and went on to earn N7.9 in its first week in cinemas. It made another N6.8 million and N2.3 million. Moviegoers spent a total of N17 million by its third week in theatres.

The tear-jerking comedy follows a single dad who falls in love with a single mother, what ensures is a battle for love, family, and friendship.

Directed by Oluseyi Asurf and written by Tomi Adesina, Asurf, Ugochukwu Isreal and stars Wale Ojo and Ireti Doyle as the leads. The cast includes Toyin Abrahams, AY, Odunlade Adekola and Ayo Mogaji.

The Millions

Moviegoers spent a total of N10 million on this grit-comedy in its first week in cinemas. It earned an additional N2 million in its third week and N545, 700. It grossed a total of N12.5 million.

It tells the story of five guys who come together to carry out the biggest heist in the country. The lead con man is played by Ramsey Nouah, who is supported by Blossom Chukwujekwu, AY Makun, Ali Nuhu, Toyin Abraham and Nancy Isime.

The Millions is written by Tunde Apalowo and produced by Chika Lann.

“Love Is War”

Despite only coming out on September 27, 2019, this movie has grossed a total of N7 million. This is in only two days!

Movie figures for September (ceanigeria)

It tells the story of a loving couple, Dr and Mrs Phillips, torn apart by their individual governorship ambitions. Viewers watch as things go awry once they become flag bearers of two opposition parties in the state.

Love is War [Instagram/loveiswarthemovie]

Written by Chinaza Onuzo and directed by Omoni Oboli, who plays Mrs Phillips. The film features Nollywood royalty Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), Jide Kosoko, Akin Lewis, Bimbo Manuel, Toke Makinwa, Shaffy Bello, Femi Branch, Uzo Osimkpa, Yemi Blaq, Damilare Kuku, and William Benson.