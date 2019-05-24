After ruling the Nigerian box office for over three weeks, "Avengers: Endgame" has been pushed to second place by "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum."

"John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum." The Keanu Reeves-led hitman story opened with $27 million.

The three-week box office reign of "Avengers: Endgame" has come to end with the release of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum."

The third instalment of the action franchise debuted on May 17, 2019. Within the first two days, it made N27.3 pushing the superhero movie to the second place.

The synopsis of the third instalment reads, "After gunning down a member of the High Table - the shadowy international assassin's guild - legendary hit man John Wick finds himself stripped of the organization's protective services. Now stuck with a $14 million bounty on his head, Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as he becomes the target of the world's most ruthless killers."

Abroad, the Keanu Reeves-led hitman story opened with $57 million, nearly double of the second film, "John Wick: Chapter 2" which grossed $30.4 million. The predecessor 2014's "John Wick" made $14.4 million.

"Parabellum" is the first in the R-rated series to debut at №1 on box office charts worldwide.

"This is the best reviewed film of the series so far," said Joe Drake, chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, in a statement. "We believe word-of-mouth will continue to drive strong business for the film all over the world."

Lionsgate

"The marketplace was so dominated by John Wick," said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore. "It's tough when one movie overperforms by this kind of magnitude."

So far, John Wick 3 has earned $35.2 million from 66 territories.