“Joker” is winning at the domestic box office.

Within the first two days of its release in Nigeria, the Joaquin Phoenix-led movie earned a total of N19.5 million.

“Love is War” is in second place with N5 million.

Despite the concerns that it could inspire real-world violence, over 10, 000 moviegoers flocked out to see the R-rated origin story of DC Comics’ greatest villain as soon as the movie came out on October 4, 2019.

Within two days, the Warner Bros. film brought in an estimated N19.5 million which immediately took Joker to the top. The movie is also doing well in other markets.

As of October 14, 2019, the Joaquin Phoenix-led movie has grossed a worldwide total of $543.9 million in only 10 days! This is way more than its budget of around $55 million.

It has already made history by breaking the October opening weekend box-office record, a position formerly held by the 2018 Spider-Man spinoff “Venom” which brought in $80 million in its first weekend.

“Love is War” comes second with N5 million. The drama between a husband and wife battling for the governorship of Ondo State has made a total of N19.6 million after showing in its second week.

Love is War [Instagram/loveiswarthemovie]

Here are the top 5 movies ruling at the box office for October 4–6, 2019:

Joker — N19.5 million

Love is War — N5 million

