  • The remake of the classic Disney movie has been dominating the Nigerian box office since its release on July 19, 2019.
  • After making N68 million on opening weekend, it pulled in N108 million in its first week and additional N73 million by the second week of release.
  • The Disney film is closing in on N200 million this week from Nigerian moviegoers.

The ‘Lion King’ is currently ruling the Nigerian box office.

According to newly released ticket-sale data from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), the remake earned an extra N73 million in its second week of release, from July 26 — August 1, 2019.

So far, the Disney film is closing in on N200 million from Nigerian moviegoers, with its cumulative gross currently at N185 million. 

Top 20 Films 26th July - 1st August 2019- (ceanigeria)

It is also doing well in South Africa where it has made $3.65 million as of July 28, 2019, according to Box Office Mojo.

Internationally, Lion King has earned a whopping $1.196 billion including a domestic total of $430.88 million in North America as of August 4, 2019.

That amount from North America takes it past another Disney-owned property, Captain Marvel,” which earned $426 million domestic and $1.128 billion worldwide. The Lion King is currently the second-biggest global grosser of the year after “Avengers: Endgame.” 

It is a testament to the dominance of Walt Disney that so far in 2019, 5 out of the top 6 biggest global box office hits belong to it.

Global box office (box office mojo)

Last weekend, Disney set a new record for global box office ticket sales from one studio with $7.67 billion, edging past the $7.61 billion record it set in 2016. That year, four of its movies crossed the $1bn mark. So far this year, it has equaled that feat and looks set to cross it, with “Toy Story 4” currently at $959 million and set to become the fifth. With “Frozen 2” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” still to come later this year, the Disney portfolio of $1bn+ grosses could yet increase when 2019 ends.

Nigerian box office weekend top 5

  • ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

7 day gross: N22 million

  • ‘Crawl’

7 day gross: N11.7 million

  • ‘Bling Lagosians

7 day gross: N10 million

  • ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’

Despite being released on August 1, 2019, the latest film in the Fast and Furious franchise has already made N6.8 million.