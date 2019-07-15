The latest Spidey movie is out and topping the Nigerian office.

Since its release on July 5, 2019, it has earned over N60 million from 45 theatres.

The movie is well on its way to becoming the highest-grossing "Spider-Man" movie of all time.

"Spider-Man: Far From Home" opened on Friday, July 5, 2019.

According to the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), it earned a solid N41 million in its first weekend.

It dethroned Nollywood movie "The Bling Lagosians", which topped the box office during the last weekend of June.

Within seven days (July 5th-11th), Sony's Marvel movie brought in N64 million from 45 locations across the country.

Far From Home is also a success in South Africa where it opened with R14.8 million (N383 million).

With this record-breaking amount, it is the second-biggest debut of 2019, according to Critical Hit.

Internationally, the Marvel superhero movie has already surpassed its budget of $160 million by bringing in $847 million. At this rate, it is set to become the highest-grossing "Spider-Man" movie of all time.

This title is currently held by 2007's "Spider-Man 3" which made $891 million worldwide.