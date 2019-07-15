- The latest Spidey movie is out and topping the Nigerian office.
- Since its release on July 5, 2019, it has earned over N60 million from 45 theatres.
- The movie is well on its way to becoming the highest-grossing "Spider-Man" movie of all time.
"Spider-Man: Far From Home" opened on Friday, July 5, 2019.
According to the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), it earned a solid N41 million in its first weekend.
It dethroned Nollywood movie "The Bling Lagosians", which topped the box office during the last weekend of June.
Within seven days (July 5th-11th), Sony's Marvel movie brought in N64 million from 45 locations across the country.
Far From Home is also a success in South Africa where it opened with R14.8 million (N383 million).
With this record-breaking amount, it is the second-biggest debut of 2019, according to Critical Hit.
Internationally, the Marvel superhero movie has already surpassed its budget of $160 million by bringing in $847 million. At this rate, it is set to become the highest-grossing "Spider-Man" movie of all time.
This title is currently held by 2007's "Spider-Man 3" which made $891 million worldwide.