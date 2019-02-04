Today, February 4, 2019, is Word Cancer Day.

This deadly disease is one of the top leading causes of deaths in Nigeria.

Dr Chinasa Trinitta Amadi offers tips on how to reduce the risk of cancer.

Cancer is a deadly disease that is responsible for the deaths of the estimated number of 9.5 million in 2018 alone. This amounts to 26,000 deaths a day.

In Nigeria, it killed over 50, 000 people last year making it one of the top 50 leading causes of death in the country.

This number is expected to go up in 2019 according to the latest global cancer data by World Health Organization (WHO) which shows that one in 5 men and one in 6 women worldwide will develop cancer during their lifetime.

One in 8 men and one in 11 women are also estimated to die from the disease due to factors like population growth, being overweight, alcohol, ageing, late detection and screening.

Today, on World Cancer Day, which is celebrated every year on February 4th, Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa talks to Dr Chinasa Trinitta Amadi who tells us how to reduce the risk of cancer.

Doctor-approved guide to reducing preventing cancer

For the medical practitioner, preventing cancer starts with what you eat. In her words, "One of the ways Nigerians and Africans, in general, can reduce their risk of cancer is basically by eating healthy. I'm so concerned about this current generation, the younger children and the amount of processed foods they eat, even the adults.

"It's not about weight loss, it's about being healthy, eating healthy, focusing on eating a balanced diet, your vegetables, your fruits. Eat more foods that are grown from the ground and focus less on foods that are grown in the factories," she adds.

The next step is to incorporate some exercise. The doctor, UK certified weight loss coach and nutritionist recommends combining the two in order to prevent the growth of cancer cells.

Dr Amadi tells BISSA, "Healthy living, in general, is very important. It takes a long time for cancer to develop so if you have an unhealthy lifestyle when you are younger, you are at risk for various types of cancers when you get older."

The third step is going for health checks. "We do not take that seriously. It's very important," she notes. "Two of the commonest cancers, breast cancer or cervical cancer can be prevented when detected early. Even prostate cancer in men can be managed if detected early. It's important to go for routine health checks.

"When Nigerians take healthy living seriously; diet, exercise, and health checks, then we are on point," the medical doctor and author of 'Eat to Lose Weight' concludes.

World Cancer Day

This day is observed each year on 4 February. The goal -to increase global awareness and mobilise action even after this day. The theme for this year is "I am and I will".

Here are some additional tips on how to prevent cancer from Nigerian Twitter users: