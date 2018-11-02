Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle Nigerian popstar, Wizkid, acquires a Lamborghini Urus for $200,000

Wizkid's Lamborghini Urus comes with a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo engine that produces 650 horsepower and an automatic eight-speed transmission.

Nigerian popstar, Wizkid, acquires a Lamborghini Urus for $200,000 play Nigerian popstar, Wizkid (BBC)

Nigerian pop star, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has reportedly added a Lamborghini Urus to his garage at a cost worth $200,000.

The news of the new whip was shared in a short clip circulating on social media on Thursday, November, 1st, 2018 but the Starboy is yet to make an official statement on it.

New whip alert?!

Wizkid also recently released ‘Fever’, the much-talked video with his friend, Tiwa Savage taking the role of a vixen. The video has crossed over 5 million views on Youtube in less than two weeks.

Wizkid generates more than $9,000 on Fever YouTube views and still counting

In monetary value, Wizkid should have made more than $9,000 from the over 5 million YouTube views, according to Influencer Marketing Hub, a tool for calculating estimated earnings from a YouTube video.

Nigerian popstar, Wizkid, acquires a Lamborghini Urus for $200,000 play

A screenshot of Wizkid's fever video on YouTube

(WizkidVEVO/YouTube)

 

Wizkid's Lamborghini Urus

Last December, Lamborghini unveiled its super SUV, Urus, and placed production and sales date to Summer 2018.

Nigerian popstar, Wizkid, acquires a Lamborghini Urus for $200,000 play

Lamborghini Urus on stand

(Evo)

According to Fortune, the car is almost as fast as Huracan Performante sports car. Urus has a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo engine that produces 650 horsepower and an automatic eight-speed transmission that can travel up to 62 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 189 mph.

Davido's automobiles

play

Wizkid is not the only Nigerian artist with an expensive garage as Davido's garage was pegged at N202 million, according to an estimate by Pulse's Gbenga Bada in July 2018.

In April 2018, the popular singer gifted his girlfriend, Chioma, with a brand new Porsche worth $65,000.

